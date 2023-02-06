Portsmouth man arrested after shooting Published 12:00 am Monday, February 6, 2023

PORTSMOUTH — A Portsmouth man was arrested after shooting his girlfriend and then going on the run for four days.

At just after 3 a.m. on Jan. 27, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from a woman who said her daughter have been shot.

Deputies and emergency personnel went to 2090 Riddlebarger Rd. and learned that the victim, Sara Swallows, 34, had been shot by her live-in boyfriend, Reggie Wilson, 52, after an ongoing argument in which he made threats and pointed the gun at the Swallow’s face.

Email newsletter signup

Wilson fled on foot, with the firearm, before deputies arrived.

Swallows was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for treatment, then later transferred to Saint Mary’s in Huntington, West Virginia.

Detectives received information that, prior to the shooting of his girlfriend, Wilson had been seen near his wife’s residence discharging a firearm and had also been seen on the property of the Swallow’s ex-boyfriend.

Detectives received information that Wilson was on the run and was not willing to come in for an interview.

On Tuesday, detectives got information, which included pictures and video, that Wilson was in the Minford area around his wife’s residence as well as his home.

Sheriff David Thoroughman said the information was shared with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Later, two troopers saw the Wilson’s vehicle traveling on State Route 335 in Minford and were able to stop him. The traffic stop resulted in the recovery of drugs and a firearm.

Wilson was arrested without incident and was charged with one count of second-degree felony felonious assault, one count of third-degree felony having weapons while under disability and first-degree misdemeanor drug abuse.

Wilson was held in the Scioto County Jail on a $31,000 bond. He appeared in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Wednesday and was allowed to sign his own bond.

Thoroughman said that this is an ongoing investigation and could result in more charges.

Anyone with information about this case can contact Detective Kirk Jackson at 740-351-1093.