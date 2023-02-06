Redmen rout Defenders Published 11:25 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen want to make a point. In fact, they made 86 points.

Email newsletter signup

The Redmen had four players in double figures and nine in the scoring column as they routed the Grace Christian Defenders 86-39 on Monday.

Blake Porter scored 21 points, Noah Doddridge 18, Izzak Cox 16 and Brayden Adams got 12 to pace the Rock Hill offense.

Doddridge scored 10 points and Cox had 6 as Rock Hill built a 20-7 first quarter lead.

Luke Tanner knocked down a trey and 2 free throws for the Defenders.

Six different players scored in the second quarter as Rock Hill opened up a 55-21 halftime lead.

Cox had 8 points, Adams and Porter 7 each with Victor Day scoring all 6 of his points for the Redmen (9-9).

Johnny Holderby hit a 3-pointer and had 7 of the Defenders’ 14 points.

The Redmen extended their lead to 76-34 after three quarters as Porter knocked down three 3-pointers and scored 12 points.

Brady Johnston had 9 points including a 3-pointer for Grace Christian (3-12).

Levi Jenkins had 5 points as he and Landon “Lando” Harper each drained 3-pointers for Rock Hill in the fourth quarter.

Caleb Romans got 4 of the Defenders’ 5 points.

Johnston had 13 points to lead Grace Christian.

Grace Christian 7 14 13 5 = 39

Rock Hill 20 35 21 10 = 86

GRACE CHRISTIAN (3-12): Luke Tanner 1 1 2-3 7, Caleb Romans 3 0 1-1 7, Dave Wiebe 1 0 0-0 2, Johnny Holderby 3 1 0-0 9, Brady Johnston 5 1 0-0 13, Caden Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Cameron Nicholas 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Moses 0 0 0-0 0, Bryce Ray 0 0 1-2 1, Carter Messinger 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3 3-4 39. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (9-9): Noah Doddridge 9 0 0-0 19, Dylan Griffith 1 0 1-2 3, Brayden Adams 3 1 3-3 12, Izzak Cox 7 0 2-2 16, Blake Porter 4 4 1-2 21, Nixon Snavely 1 0 0-0 2, Gavin Wissman 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Jenkins 1 1 0-0 5, Victor Day 2 0 2-3 6, Braxton Harper 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Harper 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 27 7 9-12 86. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

Grace Christian 7 14 13 5 = 39

Rock Hill 20 35 21 10 = 86

GRACE CHRISTIAN (3-12): Luke Tanner 1 1 2-3 7, Caleb Romans 3 0 1-1 7, Dave Wiebe 1 0 0-0 2, Johnny Holderby 3 1 0-0 9, Brady Johnston 5 1 0-0 13, Caden Bailey 0 0 0-0 0, Cameron Nicholas 0 0 0-0 0, Jacob Moses 0 0 0-0 0, Bryce Ray 0 0 1-2 1, Carter Messinger 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3 3-4 39. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (9-9): Noah Doddridge 9 0 0-0 19, Dylan Griffith 1 0 1-2 3, Brayden Adams 3 1 3-3 12, Izzak Cox 7 0 2-2 16, Blake Porter 4 4 1-2 21, Nixon Snavely 1 0 0-0 2, Gavin Wissman 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Jenkins 1 1 0-0 5, Victor Day 2 0 2-3 6, Braxton Harper 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Harper 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 27 7 9-12 86. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.