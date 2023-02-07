Charles Bowling Published 1:03 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Charles Bowling

Dec. 11, 1939–Feb. 6, 2023

Charles Clifford Bowling, 83, of Kitts Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at his residence.

Charles was born on Dec. 11, 1939 to Clifford and Ollie Bowling in Wyoming County, West Virginia, who both preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was a son, Daniel Scott Bowling.

Charles is survived by Carol (Clark), his wife of 63 years; his son, Jeffrey (Becky) Bowling, daughters Crystal (Kevin) Bloomfield and Natalie (Allen) Burcham and daughter-in-law Donna Bowling, all of Kitts Hill; a brother, Larry Bowling of The Villages, Florida also survives. Charles was surrounded by the following grandchildren and great grandchildren, Eli (Jessie) and Jace Bowling, Connor, Alex and Sidda Marth, Emily (Joe) Musial, Ashley (Matt) and Gray Owens, Joshua Wilson, Jennie (Tyler) and Micah Smith, Cory (Kayla), Carter, Isaac, and Ava Burcham, Anna (Chase) Rafe and Finn Higgins, Brandon (Candice) Bowling and Jordan Bowling.

Charles was a 1958 graduate of Rock Hill High School.

He was employed by Armco Steel for 30 years before beginning Bowling Excavation and working throughout the region.

He was a contractor with Ohio University Southern and was a founding member of Aid Volunteer Fire Department and served actively as chief, treasurer and President for many years.

Charles was an active member of Oakland Chapel, serving as trustee and a Sunday School teacher. Charles enjoyed farming, building, hunting, traveling and spending time with family.

Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Oakland Chapel, 146 Township Road 256, Pedro.

Visitation will be 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at the church, followed by services at 1 p.m. Lenny Campbell and Charles Herrell will officiate the service.

Burial will follow in Aid Cemetery.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, will be in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jeremiah 38 Ministries, 5343 County Road 19, Kitts Hill, Ohio 45645 or at Jeremiah38.org.