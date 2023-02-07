Commission honors local NWTF chapter Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Group recently named as best chapter in Ohio

Members of the South Hills Longbeards chapter of the national Wild Turkey Federation have recently been the recipients of multiple state awards from their organization and, at last week’s meeting of the Lawrence County Commission, they were honored for those achievements.

The commission presented the chapter with a proclamation, noting their “outstanding achievements in 2022,” which included the Full Fan Award, for best chapter in Ohio, and the Golden Gobbler Award, for financial and fundraising achievements.

In addition, LizBeth Brammer, withthe chapter, was named Instructor of the Year for her work in the Women in the Outdoors program.

Commissioner DeAnna Holliday, when reading the proclamation, also noted the chapter’s work with youth, including 53 students in its JAKES program in 2022.

“Our county is a better place because of your efforts,” she said.

Buddy Fry, with the South Hills Longbeards, accepted the proclamation.

“We had no idea you were going to do that, but it is certainly appreciated,” he said.

Frye then introduced Shawn Dickey, the regional director for NWTF, who was visiting the county.

“This is the best, most efficient chapter in the state of Ohio,” Dickey said, noting it had raised $857,000 toward the organization’s mission. “The awards this chapter receives on a yearly basis are truly inspirational.”

He described the Full Fan Award as “the most prestigious award that can be received at the state level.”

Dickey said the NWTF is one of the oldest conservation groups in the country and has invested nearly a half billion dollars into habitat conservation.

“And it all starts at the grassroots level,” he said, stating the Lawrence County chapter has received a “laundry list of awards” since its founding 25 years ago.

“We can’t say enough about what the National Wild Turkey Federation has done for our county,” commission president Colton Copley said.

Commissioner Mike Finley said he also wanted to commend the group for its yearly donation of turkeys to food banks and pantries around the holiday season.

“Everyone knows we live in a very rural, poor county,” he said of the need. “They do a great job.”

Finley told Dickey that the local chapter represents the parent organization well.

“They really make you look great down here,” he said.

In other business, the commission:

• Approved appropriations and transfers under $50,000.00 dated Jan. 31, submitted by Dylan Bentley, executive assistant.

• Approved appropriations dated Jan. 24 be reversed, requested by the Lawrence County Auditor’s Office.

Receive and filed the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services monthly report for December 2022, submitted by Jamie Murphy, director of DJFS.

• Approved and signed the CSEA IV-D contract with Jamie Pruitt for the service of process contract term Jan. 1 through Dec. 31, approved by the Lawrence County prosecutor.

• Approved and signed the contracts for community residential services in the amount of $95.00 per bed for Adams, Fayette, Gallia, Meigs, and Scioto counties for the Lawrence County Juvenile Center.

• Authorized County Engineer Patrick Leighty to sign the agreement with the Ohio Department of Transportation for PID 117369 Law-TR101-0.30 bridge replacement project.

• Approved and signed the Memorandum of Understanding for the Appalachian Freedom Heritage Tourism Initiative for the Tri-State Region.

• Authorize Dylan Bentley, executive assistant/acting administrator, for the approval of payroll for the commissioners office and authorization to perform any other county administrator duties.

• Met in executive session with Bentley and Lisa Pine regarding personnel, hire, fire, and/or reprimand.