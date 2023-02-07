Deron Russell Published 10:20 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Deron Ray Russell, 57, of Kitts Hill, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Rachel Meadows Russell.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Rev. Jim Lee Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow at Mamre Cemetery, Kitts Hill.

Visitation will be at 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.