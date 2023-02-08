EDITORIAL: County athletes are flying high Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Next Friday, Fairland High School’s cheerleaders will be heading to Orlando, Florida, where they will take part in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship.

The team qualified for the event after winning first place in the Small Varsity Game Division at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Bluegrass Regional competition in Kentucky in November.

Fairland’s cheerleaders have worked hard for the event and there is a lot more involved in what they do besides simply hyping up crowds at games. From choreography to athletic abilities, their performance requires a great deal of commitment and effort.

Speaking of such athletic abilities, another cheerleader from our county got national recognition this last week, when Layna Burton, a 10th grader at South Point High School was highlighted in a video on ESPN’s TikTok page after she was captured tumbling and performing eight back handsprings to a tuck during the school’s basketball game against Chesapeake on Jan. 13.

We congratulate Burton on having her skills showcased and we wish Fairland’s team the best of luck as they head to Florida next week.