Herd heads to the Palmetto State to face Chanticleers

Published 7:55 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By Staff Reports

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (19-6, 8-4 Sun Belt) travels to the Palmetto State for its second matchup of the season against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-14, 4-8 SBC). 

 Game Information 

Date: February 9, 2023 

Opponent: Coastal Carolina 

Place: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 

Arena: HTC Center 

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST 

Live Stats: Statbroadcast 

Live Video: ESPN+ 

Radio Broadcast: Click Here 

Game Notes: Click Here 

 Marshall took the meeting earlier in the season over Coastal Carolina by a final of 81-66 on January 7. 

 For more detailed information, check out the game notes. 

 SCOUTING COASTAL CAROLINA 

The Chanticleers have dropped their last five contests. The Chants make 75.7 percent of their free-throw attempts, best in the Sun Belt. 

 Henry Abraham leads the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio at 2.92 and leads his team with 76 assists. 

 Essam Mostafa sits in second in total rebounds in conference with 236 behind Micah Handlogten’s 263. Mostafa leads the SBC with 14 double-doubles. 

 For all the latest information about Marshall men’s basketball, follow @Herd_MBB on Twitter and Instagram.

