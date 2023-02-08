Kids in control…just for one day (WITH GALLERY) Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

D-B Elementary students spend Friday as teachers, faculty

DEERING — When the school day began on Friday at Dawson-Bryant Elementary School, there were some noticeable changes in the school’s faculty.

Instead of Angie LaFon doing the morning announcements and overseeing the school, Barrett Myers, of the first grade, was in charge.

Myers was the winner of the Principal for A Day auction, which takes place once a year at the school.

Parents bid on the faculty positions to raise money for the school’s Parent Teacher Organization.

This year, the principal’s spot went for $600 and the overall auction raised $1,875 for the PTO, LaFon said.

“This supplements things like field trips,” LaFon said of the auction, which has been taking place annually for a decade and a half.

Myers said, during the morning announcements, that students they could have “five extra minutes of recess today.”

He said he particularly liked delivering popcorn to the classrooms and ran through the halls carrying large bags to distribute.

“Somebody told me to quit running,” he said. “I told them, “‘I’m the principal.’”

Other winners for the day included Darby Dial, of kindergarten, and Phoebe Dial, of second grade, who were teaming up to be the physical education teacher. The two were leading students in exercises and setting up equipment.

In the computer lab, first grader Lane Blackburn was running things.

He said they played a Kahoot! Game.

“It was all about school,” he said. “And I had them write paragraphs.”

One of the more popular positions is that of Mrs. Hall. She is a reading instructor for the school and taking on that job this year was third grader Avery LaFon, the principal’s daughter.

LaFon had students go to the board and take part in a language game.

In the art classroom, third grader Kendall Howard was setting at the teacher’s desk.

“I’ve mostly been helping out,” she said.

Also in the fine arts was fifth grader Abby Storms, who was taking over music from Mrs. Smith.

Storms, who is learning violin, played her instrument for the class.

One who was particularly getting into her role for the day was a repeat auction winner.

Karissa Harrison, of the second grade, was last year’s principal. This year, she was the school librarian.

“Stop running,” she admonished one of the students.

But she wasn’t focused on being on a disciplinarian and had the students working on a snowman craft project.

“You did a really good job,” she told one boy, upon seeing his completed work.

LaFon said Harrison appeared to be a natural for the job.

“I think she has a future in teaching,” she said.