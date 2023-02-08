Reds trade OF Boyd to Cleveland for OF Benson

Published 8:00 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds traded outfielder Justin Boyd to the Cleveland Guardians for outfielder Will Benson on Wednesday.

The defending AL Central champions also will get a player to be named from the Reds in the swap.

Cincinnati drafted Boyd in the second round last year out of Oregon State. He led the Pac-12 with a .373 batting average and 24 steals in 2022. The 21-year-old batted .203 in 73 at-bats for Class-A Daytona.

The 6-foot-5 Benson spent 28 games with the Guardians last season, batting .182 with three RBIs in 28 games. The 24-year-old struggled at the plate, striking out 19 times in just 55 at-bats.

Benson was once considered one of Cleveland’s top outfield prospects, but has since been surpassed by Steven Kwan, Oscar Gonzalez and Will Brennan.

