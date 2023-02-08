Vice principal nominated for LifeChanger award Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Graham gets nod for helping other counselors

ROME TOWNSHIP — Fairland East Elementary School vice principal and counselor Jennifer Graham has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Graham was nominated by an anonymous family member for helping other counselors in the Tri-State area succeed in their role.

She also dedicates her time to the children and families in her community to set them up for success.

“Jennifer has made such a difference in our tri-state area,” the family member said. “First, she was at NECCO helping many families come together. Then, Jennifer decided to have a family, so traveling long hours didn’t fit in. She then took a job at Fairland East Elementary School as a counselor. She returned to school to get her principal license and became the vice principal. Jennifer helped many kids get the help they need to be successful in life.”

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2022-2023 school year.

• One grand prize winner will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.

• Four grand prize finalists will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

• 10 LifeChanger Award winners will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.

• One Spirit Award winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

• One Capstone Award winner – This award is given to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.

• One Spotlight Award winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. They will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals, and will be announced in early 2023.