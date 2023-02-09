Browns’ Garrett: ‘All good’ after hurting toe at Pro Bowl

Published 12:27 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett’s injured toe does not need surgery after the Cleveland Browns defensive end dislocated it during Pro Bowl events last weekend.

Garrett got hurt while racing Carolina defensive end Brian Burns through an obstacle course in Las Vegas as part of the Pro Bowl’s reimagined festivities. Garrett limped off the field and sat down on the turf to check his injury.

The Browns said X-rays were negative. Garrett’s toe popped back into place and the team doesn’t expect him to have any issues.

Garrett posted on Twitter that he’s OK.

“Appreciate everyone checking in,” Garrett wrote. “We are all good over here. Go Browns.”

The 27-year-old Garrett tied his team single-season record with 16 sacks last season despite playing with a shoulder sprain and biceps strain sustained when he crashed his car following a practice in late September.

Garrett, the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017, has 74 1/2 sacks in six NFL seasons.

The Browns are expected to upgrade their defensive front during free agency. Cleveland’s defense has already undergone a major change with Jim Schwartz taking over as coordinator following the firing of Joe Woods after the season finale in Pittsburgh.

