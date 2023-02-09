Highway patrol identifies top counties for fatal crashes Published 12:00 am Thursday, February 9, 2023

Lawrence County ranks 67 out of 88

GALLIPOLIS — According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2018-2022 there have been 5,613 fatal crashes on Ohio roadways resulting in 6,081 fatalities.

“Fatal crashes are often preventable when you’re driving attentively, responsibly, and sober,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “Distracted driving is just as dangerous as drunk driving, and as we approach the effective date of Ohio’s strengthened distracted driving law, I encourage all drivers to begin focusing today on the habit of keeping their phones down and their eyes on the road. As more drivers put away distractions, more lives will be saved.”

From 2018 to 2022, Franklin County (538) led the state in fatal crashes, followed by Cuyahoga (445), Hamilton (294), Montgomery (275) and Lucas (207) counties. Combined, these five counties accounted for 31 percent of all fatal crashes statewide.

Lawrence County ranks 67th for fatal crashes with 30 fatalities in a five-year period.

During this five-year period, more than one in five fatal crashes were the result of driving off the roadway. Additionally, unsafe speed, driving left of center, failure to yield the right of way, following too closely and running a stop sign were the next top contributing factors in fatal crashes statewide from 2018-2022.

“Every day our troopers and law enforcement partners see the tragic consequences of driving distracted, impaired and at unsafe speeds,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “Our troopers are committed to educating drivers on safe driving habits to make our roadways safer.”

Senate Bill 288, which was signed by DeWine in January, bans the use of electronic devices while driving in most circumstances. The new law will take effect in April.

In Lawrence County, there have been 5,140 crashes from Jan. 1, 2018–Jan. 31, 2023. Most of those accidents have occurred on U.S. 52 (1,061), State Route 7 (433) and State Route 93 (356) with 36 percent of those accidents occurring between 2-7 p.m. The days with the most accidents are Thursday (818) and Friday (861). There were 30 fatalities in that five-year period.

The Patrol reminds you to call #677 when you see unsafe motorists on Ohio roadways.