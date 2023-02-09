Loredda Boggs Published 1:34 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

Loredda “Kitty” Boggs, 85, of Ironton, died Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Ashland, Kentucky, surrounded by her family.

A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene.

Visitation will be noon until the time of the service, Pastor Rob Hale will be officiating. Arrangements are by Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.