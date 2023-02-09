Taylor scores 33 as Herd beats Chanticleers Published 11:05 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

By CODY LINN

Marshall Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. – The Marshall University men’s basketball team (20-6, 9-4 Sun Belt) used a career-high 33 points from Andrew Taylor to power past the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (10-14, 4-9 Sun Belt) on Thursday night in a 92-74 road win.

“As a coach and a human being, you don’t want to come home and lay an egg,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after his side earned a victory in the area he called home for 35 years while coaching basketball at Socastee High School.

Taylor, who made 14 of his 27 shots from the field, also grabbed 10 boards for a double-double while dishing out a team-high six assists.

“This game I took a step back, slowed down, ran the offense and looked for teammates to get everyone else involved. It made it easier on myself,” Taylor said about his career performance.

Marshall led from the start and didn’t let up on the Chanticleers. MU started the first six minutes of action on a 17-3 run, led by seven points from Taylor and Taevion Kinsey tallying six of his 17 points in the contest.

A 13-2 advantage from the 5:43 mark to 3:34, capped off by a three by Kamdyn Curfman, gave the Herd its largest lead of the game at 22 points, 88-66. Curfman drained his last five threes in the contest after starting 1-for-10 from behind the arc as he recorded 20 points.

“It’s something that happens to shooters. Sometimes you have to have faith the next one is going to go in,” Curfman said about catching fire late in the game.

Marshall turned 14 offensive rebounds into 25 second-chance points.

Notes

Marshall is 7-4 on the road this season.

Taylor tallied his first game of 30 or more points in his collegiate career. His 14 makes from the field set a career-high while his five makes from three-point range and 10 rebounds tied his career-high. The redshirt senior recorded his second double-double of the season and the eighth in his career.

Kinsey has reached double-figure scoring in 107 of his last 110 contest, including all 26 this season.

Curfman registered his second game of 20 or more points this season.

MU tallied 90 or more points for the sixth time this season. It is 6-0 in those games.

Marshall won its 15th game by at least 11 or more points this season.

UP NEXT

The Herd closes a four-game road swing at Georgia State on Saturday at 2 p.m.