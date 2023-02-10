Aylsworth named to fall 2022 President’s List at The Citadel Published 12:00 am Friday, February 10, 2023

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Jillian Aylsworth, of South Point, is among the more than 90 cadets recognized for their outstanding work during the fall 2022 semester.

The President’s List is one of the most distinguished cadet awards presented by The Citadel. The list is a combination of the dean’s list and the Commandant’s Distinguished List and is composed of cadets who contribute the most to their companies while maintaining excellent military and academic records.

Approximately 30 percent of graduating cadets earn commissions into military service. The Citadel is only one of two remaining 24/7 military-structured colleges in the United States, other than the federal academies.

With more than 180 cadets holding rank within the Corps, The Citadel provides a leadership lab, contributing to the fulfillment of its mission to educate and develop principled leaders.

The Citadel, located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction.