Darlene Damron Published 12:23 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Darlene Damron

Darlene Damron, 61, of Ironton, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.