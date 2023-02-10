Dragons rally in 4th quarter to edge Redmen

Published 11:22 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

By Jim Walker


Rock Hill Redmen guard Brayden Adams flies through the air as he goes up for a basket during Friday’s OVC game against Fairland. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 


Fairland Dragons’ Will Davis (0) goes hit in the air and blocks a shot during Friday’s OVC game against the Rock Hill Redmen. Fairland rallied to win 55-53. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 


Rock Hill Redmen’s Noah Doddridge goes into the air to save the basketball from going out of bounds during Friday’s game against the Fairland Dragons. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 


Fairland Dragons’ Noah Marcum (11) and Keegan Smith (13) both go after a rebound during Friday’s game against the Rock Hill Redmen. Fairland won 55-53. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — It was late is better than never for the Fairland Dragons.

Fairland came to life in the fourth quarter and rallied to edge the Rock Hill Redmen 55-53 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

After making just 12-of-33 shots over the first three quarters for 36 percent, the Dragons were 7-of-15 in the fourth quarter.

Chase Allen led the comeback as he hit four 3-pointers. Steeler Leep also had a trey, Will Davis scored inside to give Fairland the lead and Brody Buchanan sank 3-of-4 free throws that sealed the win.

Izzzak Cox scored 6 points and Blake Porter hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points for the Redmen who shot 6-of-11 from the field in the quarter.

Rock Hill (9-11, 2-11) took a 10-6 first quarter lead as Noah Doddridge scored 4 points.

Zion Martin hit a 3-pointer and Will Davis scored 3 points to account for the Fairland scoring.

The lead was 23-18 at the half as Porter hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Brayden Adams also hit a trifecta.

Allen had 5 points and J.D. Thacker hit a triple for the Dragons (14-7, 9-5).

The Redmen extended the lead to 40-33 in the third quarter as Porter hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and both Cox and Doddridge had 4 points.

Buchanan score 6 points and Allen 5 as each hit a 3-pointer with Davis adding 4 points.

Allen had a game-high 22 points — 17 in the second half — to lead the Dragons. Davis had 11 points and 8 rebounds and Buchanan 11 points, 3 assists and 5 steals.

Porter topped the Redmen with 19 points. Cox had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Doddridge scored 11 before fouling out, and Adams had 6 assists and a steal.

Fairland    6 12 15 22 = 55

Rock Hill 10 13 17 13 = 53

FAIRLAND (14-7, 9-5): Will Davis 4-9 0-2 3-4 11, Chase Allen 3-11 5-9 1-5 22, Zion Martin 0-0 1-1 0-0 3, J.D. Thacker 0-3 1-1 3, Steeler Leep 0-0 1-3 0-0 3, Noah Marcum 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Keegan Smith 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Brody Buchanan 2-3 1-4 4- 11. Totals: 19-48 8-15 55. 3-pt goals: 9-20. Rebounds: 28 (Davis 8, Leep 5). Assists: 8 (Buchanan 3, Allen 2, Davis 2). Steals: 11 (Buchanan 5). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (9-11, 2-11): Noah Doddridge 5-6 0-1 1-2 11, Dylan Griffith 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Adams 1-3 1-4 0-0 5, Izzak Cox 7-10 0-0 0-0 14, Victor Day 0-3 0-1 2-2 2, Blake Porter 5-11 3-6 0-0 19, Landon Harper 1-2 0-1 0-0 2. Totals: 23-48 3-4 53.  3-pt goals: 4-13. Rebounds: 31 (Porter 10, Cox 10). Assists: 12 (Adams 6). Steals: 1 (Adams). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: Doddridge.

