Dragons rally in 4th quarter to edge Redmen Published 11:22 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

PEDRO — It was late is better than never for the Fairland Dragons.

Fairland came to life in the fourth quarter and rallied to edge the Rock Hill Redmen 55-53 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

After making just 12-of-33 shots over the first three quarters for 36 percent, the Dragons were 7-of-15 in the fourth quarter.

Chase Allen led the comeback as he hit four 3-pointers. Steeler Leep also had a trey, Will Davis scored inside to give Fairland the lead and Brody Buchanan sank 3-of-4 free throws that sealed the win.

Izzzak Cox scored 6 points and Blake Porter hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points for the Redmen who shot 6-of-11 from the field in the quarter.

Rock Hill (9-11, 2-11) took a 10-6 first quarter lead as Noah Doddridge scored 4 points.

Zion Martin hit a 3-pointer and Will Davis scored 3 points to account for the Fairland scoring.

The lead was 23-18 at the half as Porter hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Brayden Adams also hit a trifecta.

Allen had 5 points and J.D. Thacker hit a triple for the Dragons (14-7, 9-5).

The Redmen extended the lead to 40-33 in the third quarter as Porter hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and both Cox and Doddridge had 4 points.

Buchanan score 6 points and Allen 5 as each hit a 3-pointer with Davis adding 4 points.

Allen had a game-high 22 points — 17 in the second half — to lead the Dragons. Davis had 11 points and 8 rebounds and Buchanan 11 points, 3 assists and 5 steals.

Porter topped the Redmen with 19 points. Cox had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Doddridge scored 11 before fouling out, and Adams had 6 assists and a steal.

Fairland 6 12 15 22 = 55

Rock Hill 10 13 17 13 = 53

FAIRLAND (14-7, 9-5): Will Davis 4-9 0-2 3-4 11, Chase Allen 3-11 5-9 1-5 22, Zion Martin 0-0 1-1 0-0 3, J.D. Thacker 0-3 1-1 3, Steeler Leep 0-0 1-3 0-0 3, Noah Marcum 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Keegan Smith 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Brody Buchanan 2-3 1-4 4- 11. Totals: 19-48 8-15 55. 3-pt goals: 9-20. Rebounds: 28 (Davis 8, Leep 5). Assists: 8 (Buchanan 3, Allen 2, Davis 2). Steals: 11 (Buchanan 5). Turnovers: 11. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (9-11, 2-11): Noah Doddridge 5-6 0-1 1-2 11, Dylan Griffith 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Adams 1-3 1-4 0-0 5, Izzak Cox 7-10 0-0 0-0 14, Victor Day 0-3 0-1 2-2 2, Blake Porter 5-11 3-6 0-0 19, Landon Harper 1-2 0-1 0-0 2. Totals: 23-48 3-4 53. 3-pt goals: 4-13. Rebounds: 31 (Porter 10, Cox 10). Assists: 12 (Adams 6). Steals: 1 (Adams). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: Doddridge.