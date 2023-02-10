Herbert Lewis Sr.

Herbert Alfred Lewis Sr., 92, of Ironton, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline Deloris (Forest) Lewis.

A funeral service will be noon Friday, Feb. 17, at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S, Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Melvin Freeman officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain Street, Ironton.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
