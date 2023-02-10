Lady ’Cats battle hard despite loss to Western Published 12:45 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Lady Bobcats have been through a lot of adversity this season, but they still have some growl left in them.

Despite the loss of leading scorer Anna Knapp with a knee injury plus illness and some other injuries, the Lady Bobcats battled the Western Lady Indians Wednesday before losing 48-38 in a Southern Ohio Conference game.

“I am so proud of my team. They got their fight back,” said Lady Bobcats’ coach Melissa Knapp.

Western took an 11-4 first quarter lead as Kenzi Ferneau hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points and Jordyn Rittenhouse added 4 points.

Mylee Brown and Isabella Conley had baskets for Green.

The lead was 23-15 at the half as Kerrigan Marhoover had 6 points and Ferneau 5 points and each hit a 3-pointer.

Lori Brown hit a 3-pointer and five different players scored for the Lady Bobcats.

The Lady Indians extended the lead to 37-27 after three quarters as Ferneau got 6 points and Breleigh Tackett 4.

Katelinn Satterfield hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points while Mylee Brown was 3-of-5 and Conley 2-of-3 from the foul line.

Each team scored 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Lori Brown drained a trifecta and scored 5 points, Brown also had a trey and Alex Smith got 3 points to account for Green’s total.

Ferneau scored 6 points and Western was just 5-of-13 at the foul line.

Mylee Brown had 13 points and Satterfield 8 to pace Green (5-10, 4-10).

Ferneau had a game-high 22 points while Maci Colburn and Marhoover got 9 each for Western (7-13, 7-7).

Western 11 12 14 11 = 48

Green 4 11 12 11 = 38

WESTERN (7-13, 7-7): Breleigh Tackett 2 0 0-0 4, Jordyn Rittenhouse 2 0 2-6 6, Reagan Hutchinson 0 0 0-0 0, Kerrigan Marhoover 2 1 2-5 9, Arienna Teed 0 0 0-0 0, Kenzi Ferneau 6 2 2-7 22, Maci Colburn 2 0 5-10 9, Emma Henderson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3 11-28 48. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (5-10, 4-10): Katelinn Satterfield 2 1 1-2 8, Lori Brown 0 2 0-0 6, Alex Smith 0 1 1-2 3, Mylee Brown 3 1 4-7 13, Ava Abrams 1 0 0-0 2, Isabella Conley 2 0 2-5 6, Natalie Butler 0 0 0-0 0, Makayla Beal 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5 8-16 38. Fouls: 24. Fouled out: Abrams, Conley.