Lady Pointers comeback falls short in loss to Lady Trojans Published 12:46 am Friday, February 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — Coach Dave Adams must have felt like he was watching a ping pong match.

In game of runs that went back and forth, the Portsmouth Lady Trojans held off the Lady Pointers to post a 47-41 Ohio Valley Conference in on Thursday.

“It was a tough game,” said the Lady Pointers’ coach. “They pulled away in the third quarter but we fought back in the fourth and just came up short.

“We had balanced scoring but Camille Hall led us offensively and defensively.”

Hall led South Point with 14 points. Saratina Jackson had 8 points and Sara Mitchell 7.

Daysha Reid led a balanced Portsmouth’s offense with 12 points. Sienna Allen and Savannah Cantrell 8 points each and Emily Cheatham 7.

Portsmouth (17-5, 10-4) got out to a 13-9 lead in the first quarter as Reid hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Cantrell got 4 points.

Hall had 4 points for the Lady Pointers.

The Lady Trojans added 3 points to their lead and went up 24-18 at the half. Allen had a 3-pointer and made 2 free throws while Reid had a trey and a foul shot.

Mitchell hit a 3-pointer while Jasmyn Jones, Jackson and Hall each made a basket.

The third quarter proved to be the difference in the game as Portsmouth outscored South Point 20-8 and opened up a 44-26 lead.

Reid scored 6 points, Cantrell had 4 points while Katie Ankrom and Allen each hit trifectas.

South Point (9-13, 6-8) got baskets from Hall, Mitchell, Jones and Jackson.

The Lady Pointers held the Lady Trojans to just 3 points in the fourth quarter as they put together a 15-3 rally only to come up short.

Hall scored 6 points in the quarter and Emma Saddler hit from behind the arc to key the comeback attempt.

The Lady Pointers will host Belpre at 7 p.m. on Wednesday in the Division 3 sectional tournament.

Portsmouth 13 11 20 3 = 47

South Point 9 9 8 15 = 41

PORTSMOUTH (17-5, 10-4): Emily Cheatham 3 0 1-1 7, Sienna Allen 0 2 2-2 8, Daysha Reid 4 2 1-2 12, Ayanna Carr 1 0 0-0 2, K.K. Mays 1 0 2-4 4, Sydney Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Ankrom 0 1 0-0 3, Savannah Cantrell 4 0 0-0 8. Totals: 13 5 6-9 47. Fouls: 4. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (9-13, 6-8): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Camille Hall 7 0 0-0 14, Sara Mitchell 2 1 0-0 7, Jasmyn Jones 3 0 0-0 6, Emma Sadler 0 1 1-2 4, Keona Hopkins 1 0 0-0 2, Saratina Jackson 4 0 0-0 8. Totals: 17 2 1-2 41. Fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.