Linda Kay Published 3:12 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Linda Sue Martin Kay, 73, of South Point, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Kay II.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.