New member jurying set for arts group Published 12:00 am Friday, February 10, 2023

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Tri-State Arts Association is announcing new member jurying on Saturday, March 11.

Artists from West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky are invited to submit five pieces of original visual art work (suitably presented) for review by the jury committee by 9 a.m. to Studio 3 behind the Huntington Museum of Art and return by 1 p.m. to pick up their work.

The group also accepts woodcarving, glasswork, fiber arts, mosaic, batik, fine-art jewelry and pottery.

For more information, contact Jesse Thornton at admin@reflectioninapool.com or go to www.tri-stateartsassociation.org for more information.

TSAA is a group of skilled artisans organized to provide support for its members and enhance the community through art.

There is a $25 jurying fee.

The group hosts Art in the Park twice a year in Huntington’s Ritter Park.