Pointers use strong defense to down Hornets Published 11:38 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — The defense was in shutdown mode.

The South Point Pointers used a strong defense in the first half to build a big lead as they beat the Coal Grove Hornets 62-40 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Friday.

The difference was out defense, especially in the first half. We guarded well early,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise. “And it was nice to get everyone in the game.”

The Pointers are 17-3 overall and finished their OVC championship season 13-1 in the conference.

The Pointers jumped out to an 18-4 first quarter lead. Caleb Lovely hit a 3-pointer and scored 6 points and Jackson Childers had 4 more to lead the fast start.

South Point extended the lead to 36-16 at the half as Carter Smith and Brayden Hanshaw both came off the bench to score 7 and 5 points, respectively.

Luke Jenkins hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Hornets (5-16, 3-11).

The Pointers continued to pull away as they went up 51-26 in the third quarter. Lovely hit a trifecta and scored 5 points and Childers added 4 more.

Owen Johnson had a trey and scored 5 points and Elijah Dillon also hit a triple for Coal Grove.

In the fourth quarter, Coal Grove outscored South Point 14-11.

Dillon had another 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Jenkins also hit a trey.

Hanshaw had 6 points for the Pointers.

Lovely scored 14 points to lead a balanced South Point offense. Hanshaw got 11 points and 7 rebounds, Childers had 8 points and 7 rebounds and Jordan ermalovich finished with 6 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists and 6 steals.

Dillon and Johnson scored 10 points each to pace the Hornets.

Coal Grove 4 12 10 14 = 40

South Point 18 18 15 11 = 62

COAL GROVE (5-16, 3-11): Gavin Gipson 0 0 2-2 2, Luke Jenkins 0 3 0-0 9, Steven Simpson1 0 0-2 2, Kaden Murphy 1 0 0-0 2, John Turner 0 0 0-0 0, Landon Davis 0 0 0-3 0, Elijah Dillon 1 2 2-2 10, Owen Johnson 1 1 5-5 10, Karson Frecka 0 0 0-0 0, Kody Harmon 0 0 5-6 5. Totals: 4 6 9-16 40. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH POINT (17-3, 13-1): Caleb Lovely 2 2 4-5 14, Carter Smith 4 0 1-1 9, Elijah Wilburn 2 0-1 4, Javen Ferrell 0 0 1-2 1, Xathan Haney 1 0 0-0 2, Desean Garred 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Childers 0 0 0-0 0, Jaxon Vance 1 0 1-2 3, Ethan Layne 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ermalovich 3 0 0-0 6, Brayden Hanshaw 5 0 1-3 11, Xander Dornon 1 0 0-2 2, Derrick Taylor 1 0 0-0 2, Jackson Childers 4 0 0-0 8. Totals: 23-45 2 8-12 62. 3-pt goals: 2-15. Rebounds: 42 (Ja. Childers 7, Hanshaw 7, Dornon 5, Ermalovich 5). Assists: 10 (Ermalovich 6). Steals: 11 (Ermalovich 6). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.