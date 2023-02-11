Lady Dragons edge Russell to complete undefeated season

Published 9:57 pm Saturday, February 11, 2023

By Jim Walker


Fairland Lady Dragons’ Bailey Russell (32) gos into the air to grab a rebound during Saturday’s 54-51 win over the Russell Lady Red Devils. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 


Fairland Lady Dragons’ Bree Allen (22) tries to get off a shot against a Russell defender during Saturday’s game. Allen scored 17 points as Fairland won 54-51 to finish the regular season unbeaten. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 


Russell Lady Red Devils’ Jenna Atkins is trying to get her shot off against the defensive pressure applied by Fairland Lady Dragons’ Kamryn Barnitz. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 Jim Walker

Email newsletter signup

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons weren’t going to be denied.

After trailing at the half last week and coming back to beat Spring Valley, the Lady Dragons were faced with a deficit at the end of the third quarter on Saturday.

Fairland again rose to the challenge and achieved their goal of an unbeaten season with a 54-51 comeback win over the Russell Lady Red Devils and finish 22-0.

The Lady Dragons trailed by 2 points after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter.

Fairland took an early 18-12 lead in the first quarter as Bree Allen scored 7 points, Kylee Bruce 5 points and Bailey Russell 4 points.

Both Allen and Bruce had 3-pointers.

Kennedy Darnell had 5 points as she and Kaetlyn Howard each hit 3-pointers and Shaelyn Steele added 4 points for Russell.

The Lady Red Devils rallied to get within 24-22 at the half as Steel hit a 3-pointers and scored 7 points and the defense held Fairland to just 6 points.

Russell hit a trey, Addison Godby a basket and Allen a free throw to account for Fairland’s total.

Russell (18-11) rallied to take a 40- 38 lead.

Steele was 4-of-4 at the foul line and scored 8 points, Mia Adkins had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Bella Quinn connected from behind the arc.

Russell scored 9 points for Fairland and Allen added 4 points.

But the Lady Dragons were able to rally in the fourth quarter and outscored Russell 16-11 to get the win.

Tomi Hinkle drained a pair of 3-pointers — her only points of the game — while Allen went 3-of-4 at the foul line and scored 5 points and Kamryn Barnitz hit a 3-pointer.

Steele hit a 3-pointer and scored all 11 of Russell’s points.

Allen scored 17 points to pace the Lady Dragons and Russell.

Steele pumped in a game-high 30 points to pace Russell (18-11). Darnell added 11 points.

Russell    12 10 18 11 = 51

Fairland 18 6 14 16 = 54

RUSSELL (18-11): Shaelyn Steele 7 2 10-11 30, Bella Quinn 1 1 -0 5, Kaetlyn Howard 0 1 0-0 3, Hannah Sanders 0 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Darnell 2 2 1-2 11, Gabby Oborne 0 0 0-0 0, Courtney Fitzpatrick 0 0 0-0 0, Jenna Atkins 1 0 0-0 2, Mia Adkins 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6 11-13 51. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (22-0): Isa Taliaferro 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Godby3 0 1-2 7, Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 3 1 8-12 17, Tomi Hinkle 0 2 0-0 6, Kamryn Barnitz 0 1 0-0 3, Bailey Russell 5 2 0-0 16, Kyle Bruce 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 12 7 9-14 54. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

More z RSS Twitter

Carpenter helps Ironton roll past Teays Valley

MLB prepared to take over local TV broadcasts from Sinclair

Buie helps Northwestern climb standings beating Ohio St.

Smith, Vikings ease past Rebels, 50-44

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the proposal to raise the threshold for passing ballot initiatives in Ohio from 50 percent to 60 percent?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections