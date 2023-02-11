Lady Dragons edge Russell to complete undefeated season Published 9:57 pm Saturday, February 11, 2023

Jim Walker

Email newsletter signup

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — The Fairland Lady Dragons weren’t going to be denied.

After trailing at the half last week and coming back to beat Spring Valley, the Lady Dragons were faced with a deficit at the end of the third quarter on Saturday.

Fairland again rose to the challenge and achieved their goal of an unbeaten season with a 54-51 comeback win over the Russell Lady Red Devils and finish 22-0.

The Lady Dragons trailed by 2 points after three quarters but rallied in the fourth quarter.

Fairland took an early 18-12 lead in the first quarter as Bree Allen scored 7 points, Kylee Bruce 5 points and Bailey Russell 4 points.

Both Allen and Bruce had 3-pointers.

Kennedy Darnell had 5 points as she and Kaetlyn Howard each hit 3-pointers and Shaelyn Steele added 4 points for Russell.

The Lady Red Devils rallied to get within 24-22 at the half as Steel hit a 3-pointers and scored 7 points and the defense held Fairland to just 6 points.

Russell hit a trey, Addison Godby a basket and Allen a free throw to account for Fairland’s total.

Russell (18-11) rallied to take a 40- 38 lead.

Steele was 4-of-4 at the foul line and scored 8 points, Mia Adkins had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Bella Quinn connected from behind the arc.

Russell scored 9 points for Fairland and Allen added 4 points.

But the Lady Dragons were able to rally in the fourth quarter and outscored Russell 16-11 to get the win.

Tomi Hinkle drained a pair of 3-pointers — her only points of the game — while Allen went 3-of-4 at the foul line and scored 5 points and Kamryn Barnitz hit a 3-pointer.

Steele hit a 3-pointer and scored all 11 of Russell’s points.

Allen scored 17 points to pace the Lady Dragons and Russell.

Steele pumped in a game-high 30 points to pace Russell (18-11). Darnell added 11 points.

Russell 12 10 18 11 = 51

Fairland 18 6 14 16 = 54

RUSSELL (18-11): Shaelyn Steele 7 2 10-11 30, Bella Quinn 1 1 -0 5, Kaetlyn Howard 0 1 0-0 3, Hannah Sanders 0 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Darnell 2 2 1-2 11, Gabby Oborne 0 0 0-0 0, Courtney Fitzpatrick 0 0 0-0 0, Jenna Atkins 1 0 0-0 2, Mia Adkins 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 6 11-13 51. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (22-0): Isa Taliaferro 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Godby3 0 1-2 7, Reece Barnitz 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 3 1 8-12 17, Tomi Hinkle 0 2 0-0 6, Kamryn Barnitz 0 1 0-0 3, Bailey Russell 5 2 0-0 16, Kyle Bruce 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 12 7 9-14 54. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.