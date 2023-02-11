Smith, Vikings ease past Rebels, 50-44

Published 9:56 pm Saturday, February 11, 2023

By Jim Walker

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CROWN CITY — Ethan Smith was hot, and the South Gallia Rebels weren’t wearing any oven mitts.

Email newsletter signup

Smith burned the Rebels for 30 points and sparked a fourth quarter rally as the Symmes Valley Vikings beat South Gallia 50-44 on Friday.

The Vikings were up 13-10 after the first quarter as Smith hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points.

Five different players scored for the Rebels including Gabe Frazer who had a 3-pointer.

The Rebels then rallied to take a 23-21 halftime lead as they outscored Symmes Valley 13-8.

Frazer nailed two more 3-pointers and scored 7 points and Brycen Stanley also had a 3-pointer for the Rebels.

Smith scored 6 more points and Braden Corn got the other basket for the Vikings.

Each team scored 11 points in the third quarter and South Gallia maintained it slim lead at 34-32.

Corn had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points, Smith added 4 more and Jacob Cade was 2-of-2 at the foul line for the Vikings (8-13).

Tanner Boothe scored 7 of the Rebels points in the quarter.

But in the fourth quarter the Vikings got their offense going by outscoring the Rebels 18-10.

Smith pumped in 11 points including 5-of-5 at the foul line. Josh Saunders added a trifecta with Levi Ross and Aleck Beckett adding baskets.

Noah Cremeens scored  6 points and Stanley the other 4 points for the Rebels (7-13).

Frazer finished with 13 points and Tanner Boothe got 11 to pace the Rebels (7-13).

Sym. Valley 13 8 11 18 = 50

South Gallia 10 13 11 10 = 44

SYMMES VALLEY (8-13): Levi Ross 1 0 0-0 2, Brandon Corn 2 1 0-2 7, Jacob Cade 0 0 2-2 2, Logan Simpkins 0 0 0-0 0, Aydan Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Aleck Beckett 2 0 0-1 4, Josh Saunders 1 1 0-2 5, Ethan Smith 10 1 7-9 30, Will Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Hieronimus 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3 9-16 50. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH GALLIA (7-13): Noah Cremeens 4 0 0-0 8, Gabe Frazer 2 3 0-0 13, Haydan Kemp 0 0 0-0 0, Brycen Stanley 3 1 0-0 9, Johvin Davis 0 0 1-2 1, Judah Cremeens 0 0 0-0 0, Tanner Boothe 4 0 3-4 11, Tanner Sanders 1 0 0-0 2, Layne Wright  0 0-0 0, Jason Shah 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4 4-6 44. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None

More z RSS Twitter

Carpenter helps Ironton roll past Teays Valley

MLB prepared to take over local TV broadcasts from Sinclair

Buie helps Northwestern climb standings beating Ohio St.

Lady Dragons edge Russell to complete undefeated season

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the proposal to raise the threshold for passing ballot initiatives in Ohio from 50 percent to 60 percent?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections