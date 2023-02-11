Smith, Vikings ease past Rebels, 50-44 Published 9:56 pm Saturday, February 11, 2023

By Jim Walker

CROWN CITY — Ethan Smith was hot, and the South Gallia Rebels weren’t wearing any oven mitts.

Smith burned the Rebels for 30 points and sparked a fourth quarter rally as the Symmes Valley Vikings beat South Gallia 50-44 on Friday.

The Vikings were up 13-10 after the first quarter as Smith hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points.

Five different players scored for the Rebels including Gabe Frazer who had a 3-pointer.

The Rebels then rallied to take a 23-21 halftime lead as they outscored Symmes Valley 13-8.

Frazer nailed two more 3-pointers and scored 7 points and Brycen Stanley also had a 3-pointer for the Rebels.

Smith scored 6 more points and Braden Corn got the other basket for the Vikings.

Each team scored 11 points in the third quarter and South Gallia maintained it slim lead at 34-32.

Corn had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points, Smith added 4 more and Jacob Cade was 2-of-2 at the foul line for the Vikings (8-13).

Tanner Boothe scored 7 of the Rebels points in the quarter.

But in the fourth quarter the Vikings got their offense going by outscoring the Rebels 18-10.

Smith pumped in 11 points including 5-of-5 at the foul line. Josh Saunders added a trifecta with Levi Ross and Aleck Beckett adding baskets.

Noah Cremeens scored 6 points and Stanley the other 4 points for the Rebels (7-13).

Frazer finished with 13 points and Tanner Boothe got 11 to pace the Rebels (7-13).

Sym. Valley 13 8 11 18 = 50

South Gallia 10 13 11 10 = 44

SYMMES VALLEY (8-13): Levi Ross 1 0 0-0 2, Brandon Corn 2 1 0-2 7, Jacob Cade 0 0 2-2 2, Logan Simpkins 0 0 0-0 0, Aydan Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Aleck Beckett 2 0 0-1 4, Josh Saunders 1 1 0-2 5, Ethan Smith 10 1 7-9 30, Will Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Hieronimus 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 3 9-16 50. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

SOUTH GALLIA (7-13): Noah Cremeens 4 0 0-0 8, Gabe Frazer 2 3 0-0 13, Haydan Kemp 0 0 0-0 0, Brycen Stanley 3 1 0-0 9, Johvin Davis 0 0 1-2 1, Judah Cremeens 0 0 0-0 0, Tanner Boothe 4 0 3-4 11, Tanner Sanders 1 0 0-0 2, Layne Wright 0 0-0 0, Jason Shah 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4 4-6 44. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None