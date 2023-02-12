Carpenter helps Ironton roll past Teays Valley Published 12:57 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — Considering how much time he has spent playing football, maybe that’s why Tayden Carpenter has an affinity toward field goals worth three points.

But these 3-point field goals aren’t the kind you kick but shoot from behind the paint line.

Carpenter came off the bench and hit four 3-point field goals and scored 15 points as the Ironton Fighting Tigers beat the Teays Valley Christian Lions 77-61 on Saturday.

“His last three games have been better, better, best. You have to make some outside shots. That’s a tremendous help,” Ironton coach Chris Barnes said of the senior who is getting fully recovered after the 16-game football season when he played quarterback on an Ironton team that reached the state finals.

“This summer, he played like he did these last three or four games. That’s what we saw all summer. After that NFL football schedule, he was probably the most beat-up player of those coming out. It’s just taken him some time to round into shape. We’ve only had (the football players) a month and a half.”

Ironton (15-6) was led by Braden Schreck with 22 points and Shaun Terry with 19 points.

Lincoln Barnes had 8 rebounds, Terry 7, Ethan White 6 and Carpenter 5. Terry also had 7 assists, Schedule 4 steals and 3 assists and Carpenter 3 assists and 2 steals.

Alex Starcher scored 20 points and Richard Fu 19 to place Teays Valley (11-6).

Fu scored to start the game but it was the only lead of the game for the Lions.

Ironton went on a 9-0 run and finished the quarter with a basket by Carpenter and it was 20-16.

Carpenter hit a trifecta to start the second quarter, Terry had a layup and Carpenter — who scored 8 points in the quarter — knocked down another 3-pointers and it was 28-16.

The lead reached 41-21 on a steal and layup by Schreck. After a Lions’ basket, Schreck had a 3-point play but Wade Browder made a layup must before the buzzer and Ironton led 46-30

“We played a good first half, we won the third (quarter) just like at Portsmouth, and then the fourth quarter we can have some fun,” said Barnes. “They have three or four rally good offensive players.”

“I thought we could outbound them and at halftime it was 21-9. Honestly, rebounding and our halfourt defense was the difference,” said Ironton coach Chris Barnes. “We tried to press them and they have some good athletes. Once we went half court man and just locked down and focused we played rally well.”

A 3-pointer by Carpenter, a layup by Schreck and a short jumper by Terry gave Ironton a 67-40 lead and Starcher snuck in for a layup just before the buzzer and it was 46-30.

Baskets by Schreck, White and Markel Cotton opened up a 79-56 lead and the backups to finish team game.

Ironton 20 26 21 12 = 79

Teays Valley 16 14 13 18 = 61

IRONTON (15-6): Lincoln Barnes 3 0 1-2 7, Shaun Terry 7 1 2-2 19, Landen Wilson 2 1 0-0 7, Braden Schreck 0 8-11 22, Ethan White 2 1 0-0 7, Amari Felder 0 0 0-0 0, Tayden Carpenter 1 4 1-1 15, Maddix Markel 0 0 0-0 0, Bryce Markins 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Roach 1 0 0-0 2, Markel Cotton 0 0 0-0 0, Carson Freeman 0 0 0-0 0, Nick Sites 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30-61 12-16 79. 3-pt goals: 7-21. Rebounds: 9-O, 25-D = 34 (Barnes 8, Terry 7, White 6, Carpenter 5, Schreck 4).. Team/deadball rebounds: 3. Assists: 19 (Terry 7, Carpenter 3, White 3, Schreck 3). Steals: 9 (Schreck 4, Carpenter 2). Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

TEAYS VALLEY CHRISTIAN (11-6): Richard Fu 7 1 2-3 19, Alex Starcher 4 3 3-5 20, Kris Lin 1 1 -0 5, Bailey Christian 1 0 0-0 2, Deacon Moles 2 0 1-1 5, Dazon Reid 1 0 0-0 2, Colten Brock 2 0 2-2 6, Wade Browder 1 0 0-0 2, Ayden Arthur 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-63 8-11 61. 3-pt goals: 5-23. Rebounds: 8-O, 14-D = 22. Team/deadball rebounds: 3. Assists: 10. Steals: 8. Turnovers: 15. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Starcher (4th 3:05).