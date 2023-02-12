New principal introduced at Open Door School Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

Kerns has been in education for 29 years

COAL GROVE — Open Door School, Lawrence County DD’s school age program with a primary focus on special education, has introduced its new principal to lead the program.

Christina Kerns was hired for the role last month to oversee the direction of the school for staff and students.

Kerns, a Deering resident, grew up on the bayou in Mississippi before coming to the area to pursue her career in education.

A graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelors degree in secondary education and a Masters in educational administration, Kerns has 16 years of experience as a math teacher in junior high and high school, as well as career-tech.

In addition to teaching, she brings 13 years of experience as a school administrator, 10 of which were over curriculum and instruction at Penta Career Center in Perrys- burg.

“I am very excited to start my next journey as the principal of the Open Door School, and look forward to working with the students, staff, families, associate school district personnel, business & industry, and com- munity members,” said Kerns.

In her first year at Open Door, Kerns would like to build a rich student and staff culture, provide high-quality professional development opportunities for all staff, and engage the students in service-learning projects and community events.

Kerns attends Tri State Baptist Temple in South Point and enjoys spending time with her husband, four children, three grandchildren, her parents and her two labradoodles. In her free time, she likes to paint, cook, write and garden, along with her interest in stained glass and mosaics.

For over 50 years, Lawrence County DD has provided services to children and adults with developmental disabilities in Lawrence County.

As part of the Ohio Association of County Boards, LCDD provides early intervention, school-based services and service and support administration to over 500 individuals and families in the county.

Increasing awareness is a pivotal area of focus in the agency’s strategic plan, and is part of the overall mission to reach an inclusive society for people who may not have other resources afforded to them.

For information about Open Door School call 740-532-1234 or visit Lawrence County DD’s website at www.lawrencedd.org.