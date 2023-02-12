U.S. Rep. Brad Wenstrup: Better solutions are needed from Biden Published 12:00 am Sunday, February 12, 2023

Two years into office, it is clear that President Joe Biden does not have a cure for what ails our country.

Instead of bringing people together and working in a bipartisan fashion, Mr. Biden continues to divide Americans with his progressive, far left policies and demonization of conservatives.

The people of southern Ohio, like all Americans, are concerned about their cost of living going way up, government borrowing and overspending, deaths by illicit drugs, the illegal human invasions across our borders, our weakened military and an emboldened, adversarial China.

All of these concerns are directly related to Biden’s policies, actions, and in some cases, inactions.

More Americans than ever believe they are worse off financially than they were before Biden became president.

Real wages have seen negative growth for 21 straight months, and the cost of just about everything has gone up.

Although congressional Democrats are fresh off a multi-trillion dollar spending spree, the president’s only answer is to spend more money.

On national security matters, Biden’s record has been even more abysmal. His disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan left American citizens and our Afghan partners behind enemy lines for months, along with billions of dollars’ worth of military equipment.

The military is falling short on its recruiting as the administration continues to practice woke politics.

The United States needs to project strength to the world, yet Biden allowed a Chinese spy balloon to traverse the country over sensitive military sites for days.

Biden’s embarrassing lack of action in the face of China’s threats signals weakness to Russia, Iran and other adversaries. It is one more national security failure among so many.

We are, deep down, a strong nation with incredible fortitude when led with strength and character.

Our Republican majority will continue to push policies that create a pro-growth, higher wage, robust economy, promote fiscal sanity, secure independent energy sanity, establish trusted medical sanity, support defense that deters aggression and provides peace through strength, and provide more certainty for all Americans.

Brad Wenstrup is a Republican, representing the 2nd Congressional District, which includes lawrence County. His office can be reached at 202-225-3164.