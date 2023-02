Alvin Thornton Published 12:57 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

Alvin Thornton

Alvin Clay Thornton, 69 of Ironton, died Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kay (Lewis) Thornton.

Phillips Funeral Home was honored to assist in the arrangements.

