Birch Copley Published 2:15 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

Birch Loran Copley, 93, of Proctorville, died Sunday February 12, 2023, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife Janet Copley.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Rev. Tom Nolan officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held 10–11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.