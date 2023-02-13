Diana Walls

Diana Walls

Diana Kay Walls, 76, of South Point, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Matthew Dillon officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Visitation is 1:30–2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

