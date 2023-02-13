From Adam to Valentine, God created us to love Published 5:31 am Monday, February 13, 2023

According to legend, there was once a young Christian who lived in ancient Rome. Like so many of the early Christians, Valentine had been imprisoned because of his faith.

Often and longingly he would think of his loved ones and wanted to assure them of his well-being and his love.

Beyond his cell window, grew a cluster of violets. So, he picked some heart-shaped leaves and pierced them to spell the word, “Love,” and then sent them with a note to his family that was signed: “Remember your Valentine.”

In this way, the Valentine card had its beginning.

Every year, around this time, the nation turns its attention to the subject of love.

From the youngest to the oldest, everyone expresses their feelings for one another.

Some use candy and flowers to show their love… others give Valentine cards and jewelry.

No matter how you celebrate the ‘season of love,’ I hope you will remember the source of this love.

The Bible tells us in 1 John 4:7-8, “Beloved, let us love one another; for love is of God and everyone that loves is born of God, and knows God. He that loves not cannot know God: for God is love.”

If it wasn’t for God we could never experience this exciting, exhilarating, wonderful feeling called love!

Think about it…before the church was ever born, before anyone ever read from the holy scrolls, before the first house was ever built — God created love!

The place was the Garden of Eden and the man’s name was Adam.

God saw that Adam was lonely, so He caused him to fall into a deep sleep. He then took a rib from Adam’s side and created a wife for him.

When Adam awoke, his eyes beheld the most beautiful creature he had ever seen. In that moment, he fell head over heels in love!

Adam said, “This is now bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh.” (Genesis 2:23)

He named her Eve and people have been falling in love ever since.

Notice that God did not take a bone from Adam’s head to create Eve so that she could rule over him.

Nor did God take a bone from Adam’s foot to create Eve so that he could kick her around.

And God did not take a bone from Adam’s hand to create Eve so that he could use her. But God used Adam’s rib so that Eve would always be by his side as the perfect companion.

As we reach out and love others it brings about spiritual and physical benefits.

A noted doctor has listed several emotions that produce disease in human beings. They are fear, frustration, rage, resentment, hatred, envy and jealousy.

The only antidote that can save people from being destroyed by these powerful forces is love.

You see, God wants us to love one another not just because He said so, but because He wants us to live healthy and productive lives!

I’ll close this article with a little reminder: Valentine’s Day is this Tuesday so plan to spend some time with your sweetheart.

If you do, you’ll reap HUGE benefits.

If you forget…well, let’s just say, you’ve been warned.

Rev. Doug Johnson is the senior pastor at Raven Assembly of God in Raven, Virginia.