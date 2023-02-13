Hutchison named to Fall 2022 Dean’s List at University of Findlay

Published 12:00 am Monday, February 13, 2023

By Staff Reports

FINDLAY — Justice Hutchison, of Chesapeake, has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Located in Findlay, the University of Findlay is known for science, health professions, animal science and equestrian studies programs, but also for cultivating the next generation of business leaders and educators through a dedication to experiential learning.

Established in 1882 through a joint partnership between the Churches of God, General Counsel and the City of Findlay, the University of Findlay has more than 80 majors leading to baccalaureate degrees and offers 11 master’s degrees, and five doctoral degrees.

