Hutchison named to Fall 2022 Dean’s List at University of Findlay Published 12:00 am Monday, February 13, 2023

FINDLAY — Justice Hutchison, of Chesapeake, has been named to the fall 2022 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

