Patricia Ruggles Published 12:37 pm Monday, February 13, 2023

Patricia Joann Ruggles, 72, of Chesapeake, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Ruggles.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.