Roland Roy Published 9:45 am Monday, February 13, 2023

Roland Roy, 87, of Proctorville, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Paramount Senior Living, Ona, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia. Proctorville VFW Post 6878 will conduct military graveside rites.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.