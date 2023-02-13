Sidewalk project back to full scale Published 12:00 am Monday, February 13, 2023

SOUTH POINT — With inflation causing the cost of materials to increase, as well as difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the village of South Point thought they were going to have to think smaller plans for sidewalks on three streets.

“We decided last year that we were going to have to scale back,” Mayor Jeff Gaskin said.

But, at Tuesday’s meeting of council, some good news was announced.

Gaskin said the KYOVA Interstate Planning Commission, in a conference call the preceding week, announced they will pick up the extra costs for the project, meaning it can go back to the village’s original plans.

“And, with no out-of-pocket expense,” Gaskin said.

Plans are to build sidewalks, the first in the village, on Solida Road, Ninth Street and Park Avenue.

The village had planned to put about $850,000 from a grant from the planning commission toward the effort and Gaskin said, with the additional contribution, there would now be $1 million for the sidewalks.

The project has been four years in the making, he said.

“You have to remember, we’re talking federal and state money, as well as rights of way,” he said of what was involved in the wait.

In other business, the council voted to promote village police officer Joe Louis from part time to full time.

Gaskin said this means the village now has five full-time officers and three part-time, in addition to police chief Chris Mahjer.

The next meeting of South Point’s council is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.