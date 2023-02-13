William Triplett

Published 9:46 am Monday, February 13, 2023

By Obituaries

William Triplett

William “Bill” Triplett, 90, of South Point, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at River Run Healthcare of Franklin Furnace.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor and grandson-in-law Brad Bennington officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.

More Obituaries

JoAnn Miller

Birch Copley

Robert Viars Sr.

Diana Walls

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you agree with the proposal to raise the threshold for passing ballot initiatives in Ohio from 50 percent to 60 percent?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections