William Triplett Published 9:46 am Monday, February 13, 2023

William Triplett

William “Bill” Triplett, 90, of South Point, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, at River Run Healthcare of Franklin Furnace.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Pastor and grandson-in-law Brad Bennington officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Wallace Family Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.