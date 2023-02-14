AP Ohio High School Basketball Polls
Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023
H.S. boys basketball poll
The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
Team Record Pts
1. Centerville (4) 19-3 107
2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 17-1 105
3. Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 69
4. Powell Olentangy Liberty 19-2 68
5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 18-2 57
6. (tie) Akr. SVSM 14-5 51
(tie) Olentangy Orange 17-3 51
8. Garfield Hts. 17-3 42
9. Pickerington Cent. 15-5 34
10. Huber Hts. Wayne 17-4 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Fairfield 17. Westerville N. 14.
DIVISION II
Team Record Pts
1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9) 20-0 113
2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (2) 20-2 103
3. Cin. Taft (1) 18-2 83 4. Sandusky 19-1 72
5. Rocky River Lutheran W. 18-2 64
6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 17-4 56
7. Youngs. Ursuline 18-1 40
8. Zanesville Maysville 20-1 33
9. Defiance 17-3 19
10. Carrollton 19-2 18
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 15.
DIVISION III
Team Record Pts
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7) 15-4 97
2. Minford (2) 19-1 88
3. Ottawa-Glandorf 17-3 75
4. Casstown Miami E. (1) 20-2 65
5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 18-3 56
6. Malvern 20-1 55
7. Cols. Africentric 17-5 49
8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 19-3 36 9. Gahanna Cols. Academy 18-2 32
10. Worthington Christian 17-3 25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 18. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 14. Youngs. Liberty 13.
DIVISION IV
Team Record Pts
1. Richmond Hts. (11) 21-0 117
2. Jackson Center 21-1 104
3. Leesburg Fairfield 22-0 86
4. Convoy Crestview 18-2 63
5. Russia 19-3 62
6. Troy Christian 19-3 49
(tie) Lowellville 19-1 49
8. Maria Stein Marion Local 17-4 43
9. Ft. Loramie 16-6 16
10. Hamler Patrick Henry 17-4 12 (tie) Kalida 16-4 12
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
H.S. girls basketball poll
The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:
DIVISION I
Team Record Pts
1. Mason (3) 21-1 115
2. West Clermont (7) 22-0 110
3. Cin. Princeton 20-2 71
4. Olmsted Falls 19-3 66
5. Oxford Talawanda (1) 21-0 65
6. Powell Olentangy Liberty 20-2 60
7. Pickerington Cent. 18-4 57
8. Marysville (1) 20-2 44
9. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 19-3 38
10. Tol. Start 19-2 37
Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. Canton McKinley 15.
DIVISION II
Team Record Pts
1. Kettering Alter (5) 19-3 101
2. Proctorville Fairland (1) 22-0 91
3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (2) 20-2 89
4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 19-2 79
5. Canfield (2) 20-1 74
6. Copley 21-1 61
7. Alliance Marlington 20-2 57
(tie) Hamilton Badin (1) 19-2 57
9. Salem 20-2 25
10. Chillicothe Unioto 22-0 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 17. Waynesville 13.
DIVISION III
Team Record Pts
1. Worthington Christian (9) 21-1 125
2. Seaman N. Adams (1) 22-0 101
3. Belmont Union Local 21-1 81
4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 14-6 66
5. Ottawa-Glandorf 19-3 65
6. Cols. Africentric 16-4 57
7. Smithville 20-2 45
8. Portsmouth W. 21-1 43
9. Wheelersburg 20-2 27
10. Tipp City Bethel (1) 19-4 17
(tie) Rockford Parkway 20-2 17
Others receiving 12 or more points: Mechanicsburg 15. Doylestown Chippewa 14
DIVISION IV
Team Record Pts
1. New Madison Tri-Village (12) 22-0 129
2. Ft. Loramie 21-2 110
3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 22-0 93
4. Richmond Hts. 19-3 58
5. Maria Stein Marion Local 18-4 52
6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 20-2 42
7. Convoy Crestview 17-4 37
8. Hannibal River 20-2 35
9. Tol. Christian 17-4 31
10. Crown City S. Gallia 19-3 29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 28. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Berlin Hiland 12.