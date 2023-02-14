AP Ohio High School Basketball Polls

Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By The Associated Press

H.S. boys basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the boys Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts

1. Centerville (4) 19-3 107

2. Lakewood St. Edward (8) 17-1 105

3. Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 69

4. Powell Olentangy Liberty 19-2 68

5. Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 18-2 57

6. (tie) Akr. SVSM 14-5 51

(tie) Olentangy Orange 17-3 51

8. Garfield Hts. 17-3 42

9. Pickerington Cent. 15-5 34

10. Huber Hts. Wayne 17-4 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fairfield 17. Westerville N. 14.

DIVISION II

Team Record Pts

1. Cols. Bishop Ready (9) 20-0 113

2. Day. Chaminade Julienne (2) 20-2 103

3. Cin. Taft (1) 18-2 83 4. Sandusky 19-1 72

5. Rocky River Lutheran W. 18-2 64

6. Tol. Cent. Cath. 17-4 56

7. Youngs. Ursuline 18-1 40

8. Zanesville Maysville 20-1 33

9. Defiance 17-3 19

10. Carrollton 19-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Woodward 15.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts

1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (7) 15-4 97

2. Minford (2) 19-1 88

3. Ottawa-Glandorf 17-3 75

4. Casstown Miami E. (1) 20-2 65

5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 18-3 56

6. Malvern 20-1 55

7. Cols. Africentric 17-5 49

8. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 19-3 36 9. Gahanna Cols. Academy 18-2 32

10. Worthington Christian 17-3 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Martins Ferry 18. Jamestown Greeneview (1) 14. Youngs. Liberty 13.

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts

1. Richmond Hts. (11) 21-0 117

2. Jackson Center 21-1 104

3. Leesburg Fairfield 22-0 86

4. Convoy Crestview 18-2 63

5. Russia 19-3 62

6. Troy Christian 19-3 49

(tie) Lowellville 19-1 49

8. Maria Stein Marion Local 17-4 43

9. Ft. Loramie 16-6 16

10. Hamler Patrick Henry 17-4 12 (tie) Kalida 16-4 12

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

 

H.S. girls basketball poll

The Top Ten teams in the girls Associated Press Ohio high school basketball polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

DIVISION I

Team Record Pts

1. Mason (3) 21-1 115

2. West Clermont (7) 22-0 110

3. Cin. Princeton 20-2 71

4. Olmsted Falls 19-3 66

5. Oxford Talawanda (1) 21-0 65

6. Powell Olentangy Liberty 20-2 60

7. Pickerington Cent. 18-4 57

8. Marysville (1) 20-2 44

9. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 19-3 38

10. Tol. Start 19-2 37

Others receiving 12 or more points: Bellbrook (1) 23. Canton McKinley 15.

DIVISION II

Team Record Pts

1. Kettering Alter (5) 19-3 101

2. Proctorville Fairland (1) 22-0 91

3. Tol. Cent. Cath. (2) 20-2 89

4. Cin. Purcell Marian (2) 19-2 79

5. Canfield (2) 20-1 74

6. Copley 21-1 61

7. Alliance Marlington 20-2 57

(tie) Hamilton Badin (1) 19-2 57

9. Salem 20-2 25

10. Chillicothe Unioto 22-0 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Akr. SVSM 17. Waynesville 13.

DIVISION III

Team Record Pts

1. Worthington Christian (9) 21-1 125

2. Seaman N. Adams (1) 22-0 101

3. Belmont Union Local 21-1 81

4. Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 14-6 66

5. Ottawa-Glandorf 19-3 65

6. Cols. Africentric 16-4 57

7. Smithville 20-2 45

8. Portsmouth W. 21-1 43

9. Wheelersburg 20-2 27

10. Tipp City Bethel (1) 19-4 17

(tie) Rockford Parkway 20-2 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Mechanicsburg 15. Doylestown Chippewa 14

DIVISION IV

Team Record Pts

1. New Madison Tri-Village (12) 22-0 129

2. Ft. Loramie 21-2 110

3. Sugar Grove Berne Union (1) 22-0 93

4. Richmond Hts. 19-3 58

5. Maria Stein Marion Local 18-4 52

6. Portsmouth Notre Dame 20-2 42

7. Convoy Crestview 17-4 37

8. Hannibal River 20-2 35

9. Tol. Christian 17-4 31

10. Crown City S. Gallia 19-3 29

Others receiving 12 or more points: Russia 28. Leipsic 21. New Middletown Spring. 16. Berlin Hiland 12.

