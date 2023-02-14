Family helps Weekly decide to play for KCU Published 4:35 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

One thing is for sure when DeAngelo Weekly decides to make a major decision, he always considers family and friends.

A relationship with a friend and the desire to not only stay close to home but set a goal to help his family cemented the Ironton Fighting Tigers senior defensive lineman’s choice to sign a letter-of-intent to play for the Kentucky Christian University Knights.

Although Capital University made Weekly and offer, he opted for the Knights’ program.

“I had a buddy who was already at KCU and he told me to come there with him. He’s already playing football,” said Weekly.

But his friend wasn’t the only reason. The decision came from something even closer to his heart.

“I’ve just grown up. What I’ve been through, my story, I’m just always looking for a way to take care of my family,” said Weekly who grew up in Ironton and was raised by his aunt Connie Carter but he considers her his mother.

“Family is everything to me. They always come first no matter what.”

Weekly touched on the late Herb Lewis and the influence he had on his life that made him feel like family.

“He was the husband at my daycare so I’ve been around him, too. He was always kind to me,” said Weekly.

“After I got older and didn’t have any more daycare, every time I’d seem him out I stop in the middle of the street , talk to him and ask him how he was doing. He taught me things when I was growing up and at daycare.”

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Weekly played various positions for Ironton but was a mainstay at defensive end. He said the KCU coaches were open to whatever position he preferred.

“(Head coach Jake Russell) told me I could play whatever I want. Like, if I wanted to go for running back I could go for that, or play inside linebacker or defensive end,” said Weekly.

“I love defensive end, so I’ll probably go for that. But, I’m going to run the ball,” he said.

Weekly is planning to take the opportunity in stride and he knows it will be a challenge.

“Really, just being a part of something. It’s a new chapter in my life,” said Weekly. “It’s going to take a lot of time, a lot of effort, a lot of dedication.”

Weekly can now focus on preparing for college football but it won’t really be that much of a change in his daily routine since he doesn’t play any other sports and never has had an interest.

“It’s always been football ever since the third grade,” said Weekly.

Weekly plans to major in business and pursue a career in real estate.