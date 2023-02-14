Grover Bundy

Published 9:31 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Obituaries

Grover Bundy

Grover Cleveland Bundy, 91, of Ironton, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Edna (Hoptry) Bundy.

Email newsletter signup

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Bro. Jerry Burton officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences to the Bundy family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Lori Williams

Jason Morgan

Lydia Bishop

JoAnn Miller

Print Article

  • Polls

    Did you watch this year's State of the Union Address by President Joe Biden?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections