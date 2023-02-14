Grover Bundy Published 9:31 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Grover Bundy

Grover Cleveland Bundy, 91, of Ironton, died Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Edna (Hoptry) Bundy.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Bro. Jerry Burton officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer online condolences to the Bundy family please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.