Hauser, Michigan State deal Ohio State 6th loss in row 62-41 Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 23 points to help Michigan State beat Ohio State 62-41 on Sunday, handing the Buckeyes their sixth straight defeat.

Hauser sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, and grabbed eight rebounds for the Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten Conference). Tyson Walker added 10 points and Jaden Akins finished with eight points and nine boards.

Sean McNeil led the Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11) with 10 points off the bench. Bruce Thornton had nine points and five rebounds.

Hauser scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, Michigan State held Ohio State to 19% shooting in the first half and the Spartans led 27-14. The Buckeyes made just 5 of 26 shots, including 3 of 15 from beyond the arc, and 1 of 2 free throws. The Spartans shot 40% — 3 of 11 from distance — and didn’t attempt a foul shot. Michigan State scored eight points off of eight Ohio State turnovers, while the Buckeyes forced five turnovers and failed to score off any of them.

A.J. Hoggard hit a jumper to open the second half, pushing the Spartans’ advantage to 15. Ohio State chipped away at the lead, pulling within 38-33 on back-to-back baskets by Brice Sensabaugh with 11:24 left to play. The Buckeyes would get no closer.

Hauser answered with a 3-pointer and Walker hit back-to-back jumpers in a 13-2 run as the Spartans upped their lead to 51-35. Hauser’s 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining gave Michigan State its biggest lead at 23 and capped off a late-game 24-6 spurt.

Michigan State shot 46% overall and hit 7 of 22 from distance. Carson Cooper shot and made the only free throw attempted by the Spartans in the game.

Ohio State made only 17 of 60 shots (28%), including 6 of 29 from distance (21%), and didn’t attempt a free throw in the second half. The Buckeyes totaled just five assists.

FG FT Reb MICHIGAN ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Hauser 35 8-13 0-0 1-8 2 1 22 Sissoko 16 1-3 0-0 3-4 1 3 2 Akins 25 4-11 0-0 2-9 0 0 8 Hoggard 25 3-8 0-0 0-2 5 2 6 Walker 34 5-9 0-0 1-3 3 2 10 Hall 27 1-5 0-0 2-6 3 1 3 Brooks 13 0-3 0-0 1-2 0 1 0 Kohler 13 3-3 0-0 0-1 0 1 6 Cooper 6 2-2 1-1 0-1 1 1 5 Holloman 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Izzo 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Sanders 1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Smith 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Whitens 1 0-0 0-0 1-1 0 0 0 Totals 200 27-59 1-1 11-37 15 12 62

Percentages: FG .458, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Hauser 6-9, Hall 1-1, Hoggard 0-1, Smith 0-1, Brooks 0-2, Walker 0-2, Akins 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hauser, Sissoko).

Turnovers: 10 (Sissoko 3, Kohler 2, Walker 2, Akins, Hoggard, Holloman).

Steals: 4 (Walker 2, Akins, Hoggard).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb OHIO ST. Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS Key 20 2-4 0-0 5-8 0 3 4 Sensabaugh 26 3-14 1-2 0-0 0 2 8 Sueing 31 2-11 0-0 1-6 1 2 5 Gayle 27 2-6 0-0 1-2 2 0 5 Thornton 38 4-9 0-0 0-5 2 0 9 McNeil 26 4-13 0-0 0-2 0 0 10 Okpara 16 0-2 0-0 4-6 0 0 0 Brown 6 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Likekele 6 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0 Holden 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 Totals 200 17-60 1-2 11-30 5 7 41

Percentages: FG .283, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (McNeil 2-8, Gayle 1-3, Thornton 1-4, Sueing 1-6, Sensabaugh 1-7, Brown 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gayle, Okpara).

Turnovers: 10 (Key 3, Sensabaugh 3, Sueing 2, Gayle, Thornton).

Steals: 6 (Gayle, Likekele, McNeil, Okpara, Sueing, Thornton).

Technical Fouls: None.

Michigan St. 27 35 = 62 Ohio St. 14 27 = 41

A–15,110 (18,809).