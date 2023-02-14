Hauser, Michigan State deal Ohio State 6th loss in row 62-41
Published 4:18 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Joey Hauser scored 23 points to help Michigan State beat Ohio State 62-41 on Sunday, handing the Buckeyes their sixth straight defeat.
Hauser sank 8 of 13 shots from the floor, including 6 of 9 from beyond the arc, and grabbed eight rebounds for the Spartans (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten Conference). Tyson Walker added 10 points and Jaden Akins finished with eight points and nine boards.
Sean McNeil led the Buckeyes (11-14, 3-11) with 10 points off the bench. Bruce Thornton had nine points and five rebounds.
Hauser scored nine points on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, Michigan State held Ohio State to 19% shooting in the first half and the Spartans led 27-14. The Buckeyes made just 5 of 26 shots, including 3 of 15 from beyond the arc, and 1 of 2 free throws. The Spartans shot 40% — 3 of 11 from distance — and didn’t attempt a foul shot. Michigan State scored eight points off of eight Ohio State turnovers, while the Buckeyes forced five turnovers and failed to score off any of them.
A.J. Hoggard hit a jumper to open the second half, pushing the Spartans’ advantage to 15. Ohio State chipped away at the lead, pulling within 38-33 on back-to-back baskets by Brice Sensabaugh with 11:24 left to play. The Buckeyes would get no closer.
Hauser answered with a 3-pointer and Walker hit back-to-back jumpers in a 13-2 run as the Spartans upped their lead to 51-35. Hauser’s 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining gave Michigan State its biggest lead at 23 and capped off a late-game 24-6 spurt.
Michigan State shot 46% overall and hit 7 of 22 from distance. Carson Cooper shot and made the only free throw attempted by the Spartans in the game.
Ohio State made only 17 of 60 shots (28%), including 6 of 29 from distance (21%), and didn’t attempt a free throw in the second half. The Buckeyes totaled just five assists.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MICHIGAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hauser
|35
|8-13
|0-0
|1-8
|2
|1
|22
|Sissoko
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|3
|2
|Akins
|25
|4-11
|0-0
|2-9
|0
|0
|8
|Hoggard
|25
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|2
|6
|Walker
|34
|5-9
|0-0
|1-3
|3
|2
|10
|Hall
|27
|1-5
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|1
|3
|Brooks
|13
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Kohler
|13
|3-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|6
|Cooper
|6
|2-2
|1-1
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Holloman
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Izzo
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sanders
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Whitens
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|1-1
|11-37
|15
|12
|62
Percentages: FG .458, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Hauser 6-9, Hall 1-1, Hoggard 0-1, Smith 0-1, Brooks 0-2, Walker 0-2, Akins 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hauser, Sissoko).
Turnovers: 10 (Sissoko 3, Kohler 2, Walker 2, Akins, Hoggard, Holloman).
Steals: 4 (Walker 2, Akins, Hoggard).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OHIO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Key
|20
|2-4
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|3
|4
|Sensabaugh
|26
|3-14
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|8
|Sueing
|31
|2-11
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|2
|5
|Gayle
|27
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|5
|Thornton
|38
|4-9
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|0
|9
|McNeil
|26
|4-13
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|10
|Okpara
|16
|0-2
|0-0
|4-6
|0
|0
|0
|Brown
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Likekele
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Holden
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-60
|1-2
|11-30
|5
|7
|41
Percentages: FG .283, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-29, .207 (McNeil 2-8, Gayle 1-3, Thornton 1-4, Sueing 1-6, Sensabaugh 1-7, Brown 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gayle, Okpara).
Turnovers: 10 (Key 3, Sensabaugh 3, Sueing 2, Gayle, Thornton).
Steals: 6 (Gayle, Likekele, McNeil, Okpara, Sueing, Thornton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Michigan St.
|27
|35
|=
|62
|Ohio St.
|14
|27
|=
|41
A–15,110 (18,809).