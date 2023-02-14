Hornets blast past Rockets Published 4:51 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The duo preferred a trio.

Owen Johnson and Elijah Dillon combined to make nine 3-pointers as the Coal Grove Hornets routed the Wellston Golden Rockets 69-49 on Monday.

Johnson poured in 28 points including four 3-pointers. Dillon knocked down five shots from behind the arc and scored 19 points for the Hornets (6-16).

Caden Turner was also in double figures for Coal Grove with 10 points.

Johnson drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points while Dillon had a trey and scored 5 points to help the Hornets jump in front 21-11 in the first quarter.

Will Briggs had 4 points and Josh Jackson hit a 3-pointer for Wellston.

Johnson nailed another trifecta and scored 11 points in the second quarter and Dillon buried two more 3-pointers as Coal Grove extended its lea to 40-22.

Briggs and Jackson scored 4 points each for the Rockets (7-15).

The lead went to 53-31 in the third quarter as Dillon got his fourth 3-pointer and scored 5 points with Luke Jenkins and Johnson scored 4 each.

Gunnar Harmon got 4 points and Justin Jackson hit a 3-pointer and made a foul shot for Wellston.

Coal Grove began to empty the bench in the fourth quarter and Wellston took advantage to outscore the Hornets 18-16.

Rylan Long had all 5 of his points including a 3-pointer while Josh Jackson, Harmon and Briggs all sank 3-pointers for Wellston.

Dillon made his fifth trey and Johnson his fourth triple while Caden Turner scored 8 points for the Hornets.

Wellston 11 11 9 18 = 49

Coal Grove 21 19 13 16 = 69

WELLSTON (7-15): Branen Taborn 1 0 0-0 2, Josh Jackson 1 2 2-2 10, Rylan Long 1 1 0-0 5, Bennet Jadrnicek 0 0 0-0 0, Harry Fry 0 0 0-0 0, Justin Jackson 1 1 4-6 9, Brenton Moon 0 0 0-0 0, Gunnar Harmon 3 1 0-0 9, Austin Snyder 0 0 0-0 0, Will Briggs 2 1 5-6 12, Logan Martin 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 11 5 11-14 49. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (6-16): Gavin Gipson 1 0 0-1 2, Luke Jenkins 3 0 0-0 6, Steven Simpson 0 0 0-0 0, John Turner 1 0 0-0 2, Landon Davis 1 0 0-0 2, Leland McKnight 0 0 0-0 0, Elijah Dillon 2 5 0-1 19, Jake Brammer 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Johnson 8 4 0-0 28, Caden Turner 5 0 0-0 10. Totals: 21 9 0-2 69. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.