Hornets blast past Rockets

Published 4:51 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Jim Walker

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The duo preferred a trio.

Email newsletter signup

Owen Johnson and Elijah Dillon combined to make nine 3-pointers as the Coal Grove Hornets routed the Wellston Golden Rockets 69-49 on Monday.

Johnson poured in 28 points including four 3-pointers. Dillon knocked down five shots from behind the arc and scored 19 points for the Hornets (6-16).

Caden Turner was also in double figures for Coal Grove with 10 points.

Johnson drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points while Dillon had a trey and scored 5 points to help the Hornets jump in front 21-11 in the first quarter.

Will Briggs had 4 points and Josh Jackson hit a 3-pointer for Wellston.

Johnson nailed another trifecta and scored 11 points in the second quarter and Dillon buried two more 3-pointers as Coal Grove extended its lea to 40-22.

Briggs and Jackson scored 4 points each for the Rockets (7-15).

The lead went to 53-31 in the third quarter as Dillon got his fourth 3-pointer and scored 5 points with Luke Jenkins and Johnson scored 4 each.

Gunnar Harmon got 4 points and Justin Jackson hit a 3-pointer and made a foul shot for Wellston.

Coal Grove began to empty the bench in the fourth quarter and Wellston took advantage to outscore the Hornets 18-16.

Rylan Long had all 5 of his points including a 3-pointer while Josh Jackson, Harmon and Briggs all sank 3-pointers for Wellston.

Dillon made his fifth trey and Johnson his fourth triple while Caden Turner scored 8 points for the Hornets.

Wellston    11 11 9 18 = 49

Coal Grove 21 19 13 16 = 69

WELLSTON (7-15): Branen Taborn 1 0 0-0 2, Josh Jackson 1 2 2-2 10, Rylan Long 1 1 0-0 5, Bennet Jadrnicek 0 0 0-0 0, Harry Fry 0 0 0-0 0, Justin Jackson 1 1 4-6 9, Brenton Moon 0 0 0-0 0, Gunnar Harmon 3 1 0-0 9, Austin Snyder 0 0 0-0 0, Will Briggs 2 1 5-6 12, Logan Martin 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 11 5 11-14 49. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (6-16): Gavin Gipson 1 0 0-1 2, Luke Jenkins 3 0 0-0 6, Steven Simpson 0 0 0-0 0, John Turner 1 0 0-0 2, Landon Davis 1 0 0-0 2, Leland McKnight 0 0 0-0 0, Elijah Dillon 2 5 0-1 19, Jake Brammer 0 0 0-0 0, Owen Johnson 8 4 0-0 28, Caden Turner 5 0 0-0 10. Totals: 21 9 0-2 69. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

More z RSS Twitter

Taylor named Lou Henson National, SBC Player of Week

Local High School Basketball Standings

AP Ohio High School Basketball Polls

Lady Flyers’ late rally falls short in D4 sectional loss

Print Article

  • Polls

    Did you watch this year's State of the Union Address by President Joe Biden?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections