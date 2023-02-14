Jason Morgan Published 11:52 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Jason Morgan

July 30, 1962–Feb. 12, 2023

Jason W. Morgan, 60, of Kitts Hill, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Emogene Dolin Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia.

Jason was born July 30, 1962, in Ironton, to his late parents, William “Frank” Morgan and Ruth Elizabeth (Anson) Morgan.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Franklin Morgan and sister, Ona K. Colley.

Jason was of the Baptist faith and attended Dawson Bryant High School.

Those left to cherish his memory are his lifetime companion, Debra Harmon, of Kitts Hill; his daughter, Anna K. Bouyer, of Cleveland; his brothers, Comer (Ella) Morgan, of Kitts Hill, Denny Morgan, of Kitts Hill, and Rick Morgan, of Ironton; and his grandchildren, Brianna Wood, Jason Bouyer, Alex Wood and Kaylee Morgan.

A public visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist in the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to Phillips Funeral Home to help cover the funeral expenses.