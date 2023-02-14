FOCUS: Just a memory
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Lombard Elementary School, as it appeared last month, shortly before demolition began. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Heath Harrison)
Crews demolished the main portion of the Lombard Elementary School building in Ironton last week. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
After a century of use, Lombard Elementary School is now razed to the ground.
Following the demolition of the building’s gymnasium the last few weeks, the wrecking ball began to hit the 108-year-old Lombard Elementary School building on Wednesday. By Thursday evening, all that remained was a pile of rubble.