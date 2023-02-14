FOCUS: Just a memory

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Heath Harrison

After a century of use, Lombard Elementary School is now razed to the ground.

Following the demolition of the building’s gymnasium the last few weeks, the wrecking ball began to hit the 108-year-old Lombard Elementary School building on Wednesday. By Thursday evening, all that remained was a pile of rubble.

Email newsletter signup

More News

King’s Daughters Health Foundation accepting scholarship applications

Fiery Ohio train derailment raises railroad safety questions

Parent support program used in all Ohio counties

From Adam to Valentine, God created us to love

Print Article

  • Polls

    Did you watch this year's State of the Union Address by President Joe Biden?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections