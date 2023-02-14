King’s Daughters Health Foundation accepting scholarship applications Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Staff report

ASHLAND, Ky. – King’s Daughters Health Foundation is now accepting scholarship applications from high school seniors. The scholarship opportunities are available:

Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing Scholarship

• Five $1,250 Edna and Mildred Monk Memorial Nursing scholarships will be awarded in 2023. Applicants must be children or grandchildren of King’s Daughters team members at the time of application and award. Scholarship funds are applied to the first school year’s tuition, room and board, books and lab fees for students pursuing the field of nursing.

Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship

• One $2,000 Stewart Health Foundation Scholarship will be awarded in 2023. The scholarship is $2,000 annually, renewable for up to four years, as long as scholarship criteria are met. Applicant must be a resident of one of the following states and counties at the time of application and award (children of full-time team members at King’s Daughters are exempt from residency requirement). Kentucky – Boyd, Carter, Greenup or Lawrence; Ohio – Lawrence; West Virginia – Wayne. Scholarship funds are applied to tuition, room and board, books and lab fees.

Applicant must be enrolled or have plans to enroll in a healthcare field at an educational provider in Kentucky, Ohio or West Virginia.

Requirements and applications for all scholarships

• All scholarship recipients must maintain at least a 2.5 GPA with a minimum of 12 hours of classes per semester. Recipients must also provide the Health Foundation with a copy of transcripts at the end of each semester to receive the next semester’s payment.

Applications are available online by visiting kdhealthfoundation.com.

Applications must be received no later than Friday, March 31.

For more information, please call Laura Patrick at 606-408-9332.