Lady Flyers’ late rally falls short in D4 sectional loss

Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Jim Walker


St. Joseph Lady Flyers’ Addie Philabaun (center) splits two Manchester Lady Greyhounds’ defenders with a pass to a teammate for a layup. The Lady Flyers rally fell short in a 41-37 loss in the Division 4 sectional tournament. (Photo By Tim Gearhart)

 


St. Joseph Lady Flyers’ senior center Gracie Damron (5) takes as baseline jumper as she scores two of her 18 points. The Lady Flyers fourth quarter comeback came up short in a 41-37 loss to the Manchester Lady Greyhounds in the Division 4 sectional tournament on Monday. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 


St. Joseph Lady Flyers’ Addison Murray (20) brings the ball up the court during Monday’s Division 4 sectional tournament game against the Manchester Lady Greyhounds. The Lady Flyers fell 41-37. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

 


St. Joseph Lady Flyers’ Mia Weber (left) protects the ball from a Manchester Lady Greyhounds defender during Monday’s Division 4 sectional tournament game. (Photo by Tim Gearhart)

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Talk about your late starter.

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers found themselves down 13 points going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Flyers then put together a furious rally but the gallant effort came up just short as they lost 41-37 to the Manchester Lady Greyhounds in the Division 4 sectional tournament on Monday.

A key factor in the game came at the foul line where Manchester was 13-of-20 and St. Joseph 8-of-23.

Gracie Damron had a big game with 18 points and 8 rebounds.

Addie Philabaun scored 10 points, Mia Weber got 9 points and pulled down 7 rebounds while Ava Weber had a game-high 10 rebounds.

Reagan Wikoff scored 14 points, Ashleigh Dunn had 11 and Maddie Dunn 10 for the Lady Greyhounds.

Manchester (4-17) took a 7-6 first quarter lead as Maddie Dunn had 4 points and Ashleigh Dunn hit a 3-pointer.

Damron, Philabaun and Mia Weber all had 2 points for the Lady Flyers.

The Lady Greyhounds held the Lady Flyers to just 3 points in the second quarter and opened up a 22-9 halftime lead.

Wikoff hit a 3-pointer as she scored 6 points and Gabby Arnett got 4 points for Manchester.

Damron had a basket and Mia Weber a free throw for St. Joseph.

Wikoff hit a pair of 3-pointers and Ashleigh Dunn had a basket as each team scored 8 points in the third quarter to make it 30-17.

Damron and Mia Weber each scored 4 points to account for the Lady Flyers’ total.

St. Joseph’s offense came to life in the fourth quarter and outscored Manchester 20-11 only to fall short.

Damron scored 10 points, Philabaun hit a trifecta and scored 7 points with Mia Weber adding a basket.

Manchester was 7-of-14 at the foul line in the quarter to help stop the Lady Flyers furious comeback bid.

Manchester 7 15 8 11 = 41

St. Joseph 6 3 8 20 = 37

MANCHESTER (4-17): Ashleigh Dunn 1 1 6-8 11, Maddie Dunn 4 0 2-7 10, Reagan Wikoff 1 3 3-5 14, Gabby Arnett 2 0 2-2 6, Daya Morgan 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Neria 0 0 0-0 0, Mahayla Brown 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 8 4 13-22 41. Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (4-16): Gracie Damron 8 0 2-2 18, Addie Philabaun 2 1 3-13 10, Addison Murray 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Oates 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 3 0 3-5 9, Aubrey Sutton DNP. Totals: 13 1 8-20 37. Turnovers: 23. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Philabaun.

