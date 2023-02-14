Lady Flyers’ late rally falls short in D4 sectional loss Published 4:48 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

Talk about your late starter.

The St. Joseph Lady Flyers found themselves down 13 points going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Flyers then put together a furious rally but the gallant effort came up just short as they lost 41-37 to the Manchester Lady Greyhounds in the Division 4 sectional tournament on Monday.

A key factor in the game came at the foul line where Manchester was 13-of-20 and St. Joseph 8-of-23.

Gracie Damron had a big game with 18 points and 8 rebounds.

Addie Philabaun scored 10 points, Mia Weber got 9 points and pulled down 7 rebounds while Ava Weber had a game-high 10 rebounds.

Reagan Wikoff scored 14 points, Ashleigh Dunn had 11 and Maddie Dunn 10 for the Lady Greyhounds.

Manchester (4-17) took a 7-6 first quarter lead as Maddie Dunn had 4 points and Ashleigh Dunn hit a 3-pointer.

Damron, Philabaun and Mia Weber all had 2 points for the Lady Flyers.

The Lady Greyhounds held the Lady Flyers to just 3 points in the second quarter and opened up a 22-9 halftime lead.

Wikoff hit a 3-pointer as she scored 6 points and Gabby Arnett got 4 points for Manchester.

Damron had a basket and Mia Weber a free throw for St. Joseph.

Wikoff hit a pair of 3-pointers and Ashleigh Dunn had a basket as each team scored 8 points in the third quarter to make it 30-17.

Damron and Mia Weber each scored 4 points to account for the Lady Flyers’ total.

St. Joseph’s offense came to life in the fourth quarter and outscored Manchester 20-11 only to fall short.

Damron scored 10 points, Philabaun hit a trifecta and scored 7 points with Mia Weber adding a basket.

Manchester was 7-of-14 at the foul line in the quarter to help stop the Lady Flyers furious comeback bid.

Manchester 7 15 8 11 = 41

St. Joseph 6 3 8 20 = 37

MANCHESTER (4-17): Ashleigh Dunn 1 1 6-8 11, Maddie Dunn 4 0 2-7 10, Reagan Wikoff 1 3 3-5 14, Gabby Arnett 2 0 2-2 6, Daya Morgan 0 0 0-0 0, Abby Neria 0 0 0-0 0, Mahayla Brown 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 8 4 13-22 41. Turnovers: 13. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

ST. JOSEPH (4-16): Gracie Damron 8 0 2-2 18, Addie Philabaun 2 1 3-13 10, Addison Murray 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Weber 0 0 0-0 0, Ava Oates 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Weber 3 0 3-5 9, Aubrey Sutton DNP. Totals: 13 1 8-20 37. Turnovers: 23. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Philabaun.