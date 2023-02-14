Local High School Basketball Standings

Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Staff Reports

Ohio Valley Conference

Boys’ Basketball Standings

(Through Games Feb. 11)

Team                       OVC           All

W L W L

South Point 13 1 17 3

Ironton 10 3 15 6

Gallipolis 9 5 16 6

Fairland 9 5 14 8

Chesapeake 5 9 7 14

Portsmouth 4 10 8 13

Coal Grove 3 11 5 16

Rock Hill 2 11 9 11

—————

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Boys’ Basketball Standings

Team                       SOC           All

W L W L

Green 13 1 17 5

Notre Dame 11 2 16 5

Western 9 4 13 8

St. Joseph 6 7 9 11

New Boston 6 7 9 12

Symmes Valley 5 8 8 13

Sciotoville East 3 10 8 13

Ports. Clay 0 14 0 22

—————

Southern Ohio Conference 2

Boys’ Basketball Standings

Team                       SOC           All

W L W L

Minford 15 0 19 1

Wheelersburg 11 4 15 6

Lucasville Valley 11 5 16 6

South Webster 8 6 14 6

Northwest 8 6 13 6

Beaver Eastern 6 10 11 11

Portsmouth West 4 12 7 15

Oak Hill 4 12 7 15

Waverly 2 14 2 16

—————

Ohio Valley Conference

Girls’ Basketball Standings

Team                       OVC           All

W L W L

Fairland 14 0 22 0

Rock Hill 12 2 16 6

Portsmouth 10 4 17 5

Chesapeake 8 6 16 6

South Point 6 8 9 13

Coal Grove 3 11 11 11

Ironton 3 11 4 18

Gallipolis 0 14 3 19

—————

Southern Ohio Conference 1

Girls’’ Basketball Standings

Team                       SOC           All

W L W L

Notre Dame 13 0 20 2

Symmes Valley 12 2 13 9

New Boston 8 6 12 10

Portsmouth Clay 7 7 9 13

Western 7 7 9 13

Green 4 10 5 15

St. Joseph 3 10 4 15

Sciotoville East 0 14 3 16

—————

Southern Ohio Conference 2

Girls’’ Basketball Standings

Team                       SOC           All

W L W L

Portsmouth West 15 1 21 1

Wheelersburg 14 2 20 2

Minford 11 5 14 8

Waverly 10 6 16 6

South Webster 10 6 13 9

Lucasville Valley 6 10 8 14

Beaver Eastern 3 13 5 14

Northwest 3 13 5 16

Oak Hill 0 16 0 22

