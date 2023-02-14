Local High School Basketball Standings
Published 4:53 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Ohio Valley Conference
Boys’ Basketball Standings
(Through Games Feb. 11)
Team OVC All
W L W L
South Point 13 1 17 3
Ironton 10 3 15 6
Gallipolis 9 5 16 6
Fairland 9 5 14 8
Chesapeake 5 9 7 14
Portsmouth 4 10 8 13
Coal Grove 3 11 5 16
Rock Hill 2 11 9 11
—————
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Boys’ Basketball Standings
Team SOC All
W L W L
Green 13 1 17 5
Notre Dame 11 2 16 5
Western 9 4 13 8
St. Joseph 6 7 9 11
New Boston 6 7 9 12
Symmes Valley 5 8 8 13
Sciotoville East 3 10 8 13
Ports. Clay 0 14 0 22
—————
Southern Ohio Conference 2
Boys’ Basketball Standings
Team SOC All
W L W L
Minford 15 0 19 1
Wheelersburg 11 4 15 6
Lucasville Valley 11 5 16 6
South Webster 8 6 14 6
Northwest 8 6 13 6
Beaver Eastern 6 10 11 11
Portsmouth West 4 12 7 15
Oak Hill 4 12 7 15
Waverly 2 14 2 16
—————
Ohio Valley Conference
Girls’ Basketball Standings
Team OVC All
W L W L
Fairland 14 0 22 0
Rock Hill 12 2 16 6
Portsmouth 10 4 17 5
Chesapeake 8 6 16 6
South Point 6 8 9 13
Coal Grove 3 11 11 11
Ironton 3 11 4 18
Gallipolis 0 14 3 19
—————
Southern Ohio Conference 1
Girls’’ Basketball Standings
Team SOC All
W L W L
Notre Dame 13 0 20 2
Symmes Valley 12 2 13 9
New Boston 8 6 12 10
Portsmouth Clay 7 7 9 13
Western 7 7 9 13
Green 4 10 5 15
St. Joseph 3 10 4 15
Sciotoville East 0 14 3 16
—————
Southern Ohio Conference 2
Girls’’ Basketball Standings
Team SOC All
W L W L
Portsmouth West 15 1 21 1
Wheelersburg 14 2 20 2
Minford 11 5 14 8
Waverly 10 6 16 6
South Webster 10 6 13 9
Lucasville Valley 6 10 8 14
Beaver Eastern 3 13 5 14
Northwest 3 13 5 16
Oak Hill 0 16 0 22