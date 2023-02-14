Memory Lane 2-15-23

Virginia Apellaniz, an exchange student from Spain, looks out between her Ironton host sisters Tracie, left, and Arnette Suman, and host mother Sandra Frazier in 1989. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Mike James)
A photo of the laying of the cornerstone for the new Masonic Building in Ironton, Lodge No. 198 F & A.M. on the corner of Third and Center Street on June 9, 1916. The Ironton Tribune office is in the first floor of the building. This view is taken from where the Tribune is now, looking toward where Central Furniture is located today. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo)
The front of the cornerstone, seen on Tuesday, 107 years later. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
Leslie Clark, a fourth grade student at Fairland East Elementary School, attaches paper panels of birds to a wall in the school’s main hallway in 1989. The project was coordinated by artist-in-residence Kathie Johnson to expose students to assembling art. (The Ironton Tribune | File photo | Mark Crosten)