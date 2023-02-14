Parent support program used in all Ohio counties Published 12:00 am Tuesday, February 14, 2023

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) director Matt Damschroder announced today that at least two parents in each of Ohio’s 88 counties have accessed the online parent support program the state made available free of charge to all Ohio families in June 2022.

The Triple P – Positive Parenting Program is funded by the Governor’s Children’s Initiative, ODJFS and the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund.

“It’s so encouraging that more than 6,000 parents across Ohio have registered for the Triple P program,” said Damschroder. “The new strategies parents can take away from this curriculum can set their children on a path toward academic, social, and emotional success.”

Triple P emphasizes creating a nonjudgmental connection between parents and children, according to Kara Wente, director of the Governor’s Children’s Initiative.

“Whether that involves academic issues, social struggles, or emotional challenges, Triple P builds communication skills,” said Wente. “Children and teens want to know they’re being heard, and Triple P studies show consistent conversations build trust, increase academic achievement, and reduce anxiety.”

Triple P is made available to Ohio residents as a part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s Children’s Initiative’s Children Services Transformation plan which calls for the state to “Invest in services, training, and supports for parents.”

The Triple P – Positive Parenting Program is used in more than 30 countries and is based on four decades of data.

For parents of younger children, modules include “Encouraging Behavior You Like,” “Managing Misbehavior,” and “Raising Confident, Capable Kids.” Teen topics are similar but also include “Teaching New Skills” and “Planning Ahead for Risky Situations.”

Ohio families are encouraged to visit www.triplep-parenting.com/oh-en/triple-p/ to sign up for the program.