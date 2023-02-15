Addiction symposium set Published 12:00 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

ASHLAND, Ky. — Families Against Narcotics executive director Judge Linda Davis is among several presenters slated to speak at the Fourth Annual Bridges Out of Addiction Symposium on March 7.

The free conference is open to all and will be from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. at Ashland Community and Technical College, 1400 College Drive.

It is an opportunity for community members to build relationships and learn about resources necessary to better address the local substance use disorder crisis.

Davis will be the keynote speaker at the event and will talk about community solutions to bridging the gap for those battling substance use disorders. Davis was appointed to the bench as district court judge for the 41B District Court in Michigan in March 2000 by Michigan Gov. John Engler and retired in March 2019. She served on Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder’s Opiate Task Force and later was appointed to chair the Governor’s Commission for the Prescription Overdose and Opiate Response Team. Prior to her judgeship, she spent 13 years as an Assistant Prosecutor with the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. Davis played a crucial role in the creation of Families Against Narcotics and has been instrumental in the success and growth of the organization.

In addition to Davis, Alex Elswick, Ph.D., University of Kentucky assistant professor and extension specialist for substance use prevention and recovery, and Rob Perez, co-founder of Dv8 Kitchen, are slated to speak.

The conference will also feature breakout sessions focusing on responding to substance use disorder and available community resources.

Bridges Out of Addiction is free, but reservations are required by going to bit.ly/Bridges23 or calling 606-408-8990.